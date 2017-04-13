Pine Canyon Introducing Coconino Ridge

Community Has Opened Reservations for Newest Neighborhood

FLAGSTAFF, AZ--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Pine Canyon, a private master-planned golf course and residential community in Flagstaff, Arizona, is accepting reservations for its newest neighborhood, Coconino Ridge. Nestled against the Coconino National Forest and overlooking picturesque hiking trails, Coconino Ridge features 32 homesites, each between one-third and two-thirds acres.

Coconino Ridge is a moderately secluded enclave, situated to the north and east of the first and second holes on Pine Canyon's Jay Morrish-designed championship golf course. The homes are designed by Wyoming-based CLB Architects and Bing Hu, an accomplished Scottsdale, Arizona-based architect, and they range in size from 2,660 to 4,000 square feet. Incorporating a mountain contemporary aesthetic, the luxury homes will be touched off with rustic features and fold in natural accents of steel, stone and wood.

A model is expected to be completed by late summer. The homes start at $954,800 and a fully-refundable $5,000 deposit is required to make a reservation.

"Coconino Ridge is an intriguing neighborhood where the homes will offer residents an opportunity to encapsulate a true luxurious, mountain living experience," said Peter Burger, president of Symmetry Companies, which owns and manages Pine Canyon. "Design elements, such as pocket doors and expansive decks, allow for homeowners to seamlessly fuse indoor and outdoor living."

To further invite the outdoors in, homes at Coconino Ridge will feature oversized windows designed to maximize natural lighting and provide views of the nearby San Francisco Peaks and Coconino National Forest. Flexible floor plans offer options for guest suites, a three-stall garage, a fourth bedroom or a third-floor loft. Other options include a walkout basement, over-garage living quarters, and a master-suite fireplace.

About Pine Canyon

Located adjacent to the Coconino National Forest, Pine Canyon is a more than 620-acre private, luxury golf course community in the high country of Flagstaff, Ariz. In addition to its 18-hole championship golf course, Pine Canyon boasts stunning views of the San Francisco Peaks, an award-winning 35,000-square-foot clubhouse, a second expansive recreation-focused amenity building, and a number of other family-oriented offerings. Real estate options at Pine Canyon include detached mountain cabins, paired homes, townhome trios and custom estate homes and homesites.

Pine Canyon is a development of Symmetry Companies, a residential and lifestyle company that is a member of The True Life Companies. The True Life Companies is a strategic real estate investment and management firm composed of top-tier professionals with more than 200 years of combined industry experience in all facets of real estate acquisitions, development, management and homebuilding.

