Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Extension of Borrowing Base Redetermination

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") (TSX:PNE) announces that at the request of its banking syndicate of Canadian financial institutions, it has extended its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination until April 13, 2017.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is an Alberta based natural gas company that is focused on acquiring and developing long life assets that are cash flow positive even in a low commodity price environment.

