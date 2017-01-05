Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Resignation of CFO and Appointment of New CFO

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") (TSX:PNE) announces the resignation of Kristi Kunec, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective January 16, 2017. The Company would like to thank Ms. Kunec for her leadership and contributions during her tenure and wish her all the best in the future.

Effective January 16, 2017, Pine Cliff's Board of Directors have appointed Cheryne Lowe as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Lowe currently holds the position of Vice President, Finance with Pine Cliff and held the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company from November 16, 2015 to November 14, 2016. Ms. Lowe is a Chartered Accountant and previously held the position of Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Orlen Upstream Canada Ltd. and its predecessor TriOil Resources Ltd. from January 2010 to June 2015.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on www.sedar.com as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.