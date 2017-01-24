PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund (TSX:PRF.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of February. Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017 will receive a cash distribution in the amount of $0.125 per unit, payable on or about February 14, 2017.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.bmocm.com/investorsolutions under "Closed-End Funds".