PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund
TSX : PRF.UN

PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund

January 24, 2017 10:14 ET

PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund Announces Monthly Cash Distribution

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - PineBridge Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund (TSX:PRF.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of February. Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2017 will receive a cash distribution in the amount of $0.125 per unit, payable on or about February 14, 2017.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.bmocm.com/investorsolutions under "Closed-End Funds".

Contact Information

  • BMO Capital Markets
    1.866.864.7760

