Pinecrest Announces $1,501,500 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Pinecrest Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:PCR) (the "Company" or "Pinecrest") is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,150,000 common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.21 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,501,500 (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the exploration and development of the Company's 100% owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana and for general working capital purposes.

All shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and a day following the date of issue. No finder's fee will be payable on the Private Placement.

About Pinecrest Resources

Pinecrest engages principally in the acquisition, advancement and development of precious metal properties with the Company's primary focus being the 100% owned Enchi Gold Project located in Southwest Ghana.

Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

Ryan King, President & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements including but not limited to those with respect to the price of gold, potential mineralization, reserve and resource determination, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Atlas to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.