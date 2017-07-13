PinkRoccade Healthcare, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Constellation Software's TSS Group, Enters Into Multi-Year Contract for Delivery of EMR-Software

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX:CSU) today announced that PinkRoccade Healthcare B.V. ("PRHC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of its subsidiary Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V., has signed a material contract with the Gebruikersvereniging Psygis Quarant (the "GVPQ"). On the basis of this new multi-year contract, PRHC will provide electronic medical record (EMR) and administrative software solutions to 13 existing and long valued individual members of the GVPQ (i.e. Dutch mental care institutions).

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

About Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V.

Total Specific Solutions is a leading provider of IT business solutions and consists of independent business units that deliver products and services to their specific vertical market segment. This market expertise is based on decades of experience. In particular, TSS is active in the following vertical software markets: healthcare, local and central government, retail, financial, legal services and real estate. TSS is part of Constellation Software Inc., listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About PinkRoccade Healthcare B.V.

PinkRoccade Healthcare is an IT company operating in the healthcare sector. In the healthcare market, PinkRoccade Healthcare especially focuses on institutional care providers.