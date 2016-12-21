Pinktober Events at Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds Raised $36,000 for Susan G. Komen for the Cure

Sock-Hop Charity Gala, Friday Night Concert Series, Staff Pumpkin Decorating Contest Support the Fight Against Cancer

NEW BUFFALO, MI--(Marketwired - Dec 21, 2016) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds and Four Winds Casinos raised $36,000 for awareness and research with the Pinktober Sock-Hop Charity Gala, Friday Night Concert Series, merchandise sales, and staff fundraisers. Everyday women and men receive the news that they have breast cancer. This life altering diagnosis can be filled with fear, questions and hope. Each October Hard Rock eCafe Four Winds partners with Susan G. Komen ® to bring awareness, hope and support with events and fundraising activities called Pinktober®.

Sock-Hop Charity Gala

September 30, 2016 was an evening filled with beautiful stories, sock-hop attire, dinner, a silent and live auction and live entertainment. Guests could bid on items ranging from spa treatments and gift cards to golf outings and autographed guitars.

Friday Night Concert Series

Every weekend started by rockin' for awareness at Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds Pinktober Friday Night Concert Series. Rockers came to enjoy a live performance by Shock Roxy, Drop 35, Avon Bomb, and Libido Funk Circus. Each week guests danced and gathered for awareness and support. Susan G. Komen also joined Four Winds Casinos and Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds to provide information and offer merchandise.

Staff

The staff at Four Winds Casinos and Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds got into the spirit with a pumpkin decorating contest with all voting proceeds going to breast cancer research. The staff donated over $4,000 during the week-long contest.

