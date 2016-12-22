Pinnacle Recognized for Philanthropic Contributions by Orlando Business Journal

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, has been named as one of Orlando Business Journal's Top Philanthropic Companies based on 2015 charitable contributions in central Florida. The firm was recognized among 50 other companies for its corporate-sanctioned giving and volunteer programs that stood out in the community.

Pinnacle regularly commits unwavering support to nonprofit organizations by donating time, energy and resources. Last year, the company's Orlando team volunteered nearly 1,500 hours and donated over $11,000 at various local organizations to assist the sick, the hungry, our troops, educators, animals, our environment and so much more.

"We cultivate a caring culture at Pinnacle and feel compelled to assist those in need," said Sally Milton, senior vice president of client reporting. "Our Orlando team believes wholeheartedly that the more you give, the more you receive so we make a concerted effort to do our part. We strive to make a difference by serving individuals and building partnerships."

Over 4,000 Pinnacle team members are invited to participate in numerous charitable events throughout the year by giving back to local food pantries, emergency shelters, and various other national organizations. The company believes that volunteering not only creates a sense of belonging, accomplishment and satisfaction but it also had an enormous impact on the health and well-being of communities everywhere. As a company, Pinnacle encourages community service and applauds the continued efforts of its employees across the country for their selfless contributions.

About Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC

Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, ("Pinnacle") is a privately held national real estate provider specializing in third party management of multifamily residential communities. As one of the nation's preferred third-party managers, Pinnacle's portfolio includes over 165,000 residential units and 2.5 million square feet of commercial assets. With the Corporate headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Pinnacle has more than 4,000 employees located in 32 states. For more information, visit www.pinnacleliving.com.

