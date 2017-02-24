Pioneering and Its Products Receive Industry Wide Recognition

- Pioneering recognized as Top 50 performer on the TSX Venture Exchange - Pioneering's SmartBurner Recognized as 2017 Edison Award Finalist

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Pioneering Technology Corporation (TSX VENTURE:PTE)(OTC:PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), a technology company and North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products is pleased to announce that Pioneering has been selected for inclusion to the 2017 TSX Venture 50 as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange AND that its innovative SmartBurner product has been acknowledged as a 2017 Edison Award Finalist.

The 2017 TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top fifty performers of 1,791 issuers listed on the TSX Venture exchange. Selection is based on three equally weighted criteria: trading volume, market capitalization growth and share price appreciation. In 2016, Pioneering's trading volume was 25,176,449, its market capitalization increased by 1,170% and its share price appreciated by 725%.

The 30th annual (Thomas) Edison Awards recognize and honor the best in innovations and innovators. "Our finalists represent innovators who have globally influential ideas. Beyond their ideas, the finalists represent the incredible dedication, effort, and persistence required to bring dreams to life," said Kenneth D. Gray, Edison Awards Steering Committee member. "They remind us that what we can dream, we can achieve." Nominations from around the world were reviewed by industry experts and the final ballot was sent for review to more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze designations will be announced at the April 20th Edison Awards Gala in New York City. This year's event will include presentations and panel discussions with 2017 Edison Achievement Award Winners Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman of the Board and CEO of General Electric, and Astro Teller, Captain of Moonshots (CEO) of X, as well as other world top innovators.

Pioneering CEO Kevin Callahan commented, "We are very proud that Pioneering has been recognized as one of the top ranking companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. And we are equally thrilled to be acknowledged as a finalist for the Edison Awards (the Oscar's of innovation awards). This is the kind of recognition our entire Company has worked so hard for over the years. Thanks to all of our employees and to our shareholders who have and continue to believe in us as we work consistently towards increasing value in everything we do."

About Pioneering Technology Corp: Pioneering, based in Mississauga, Ontario is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies. Pioneering engineers and brings to market energy-smart solutions for everyday consumer appliances making them safer, smarter, and more efficient. The company's patented technologies/products address a multi-billion-dollar problem - cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America (48% of all household fires - up from 20% in 1980). Pioneering's temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in approximately 200,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported and delivering a return on investment for its customers. Pioneering has proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions, including its trademarked Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder & Safe-T-sensor, for the majority of the more than 140 million stoves/ranges and over 140 million microwave ovens throughout North America. For more info, go to www.pioneeringtech.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its performance, business and future events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may vary significantly.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release