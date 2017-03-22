Pipedrive CRM Software Serves 50,000 Small Businesses Worldwide

Swiftly Growing Global Footprint Drives Triple-Digit Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth; Continues to Offer Product Innovations to Help Salespeople Sell Better

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Pipedrive, an active-selling CRM platform, today announced that it is rapidly growing its market share worldwide to now serve more than 50,000 growth-minded small business customers. Due to its rapidly growing global footprint, the company has achieved triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth since it was founded in 2010. Additionally, the company continues to innovate its CRM software with new features and flows that enhance communication and productivity to help salespeople sell better.

Unlike many business software providers that focus primarily on North America and other developed markets, Pipedrive serves small business customers in more than 140 countries. Pipedrive's global customer base consists of one-third of its customers in North America, one-third in Europe, and one-third in the rest of the world, with Brazil being one of Pipedrive's largest markets. The Pipedrive software is available in 14 languages with the recent addition of Korean, Turkish and Finnish.

To better meet the needs of its global customer base, Pipedrive recently opened a new office in Lisbon, Portugal -- a budding tech city in Europe. This move helps Pipedrive grow the talent of its engineering team and continue to offer in-depth customer support in Portuguese to its growing Brazilian customer base.

"We're proud to help more than 50,000 small businesses in 140 countries sell better," said Timo Rein, Co-CEO and cofounder of Pipedrive. "As a small business salesperson myself, I experienced first-hand how difficult it can be to stay on top of your sales process using CRM software for big businesses that's designed to control salespeople, not help them. Based on this experience, we created Pipedrive to give the actual salespeople in the trenches a daily tool that they can rely on to effectively manage their sales pipeline."

Rein emphasized that, "Reaching this 50,000-customer milestone shows that our approach is working as we continue to target the CRM SMB space, a largely untapped market worth over $10 billion."

Helping Salespeople Sell Better

Pipedrive offers a refreshing alternative in a market rife with old-school CRM software designed to control salespeople. Instead of requiring salespeople to spend a large amount of time creating reports for upper management or entering non-essential data, Pipedrive gives them the tools to organize their work, and consistently sell better. This proven approach gives salespeople visibility and control over their sales pipeline, and helps them take key actions that will drive deals to close.

"Utilizing Pipedrive empowers the Gimlet sales team to perform efficiently and transparently," said Anna Sullivan, VP of Sales at Gimlet Media, a narrative podcasting company based in Brooklyn, New York. "The clean visuals give the team a holistic look into our pipeline, updating and tracking our progress in real time. As our sales team grows, so does our pipe. Pipedrive makes sharing and giving updates to one another easy."

Pipedrive's customers are the powerhouse behind the CRM solution's rapid adoption and regularly endorse and recommend it to their peers. Customers ranked Pipedrive as a high-performer in G2 Crowd's CRM 2017 report with 4.5/5 stars and gave Pipedrive's mobile app high marks with a 5-star rating for iOS and a 4.25-star rating for Android on Google Play.

New Product Features

Pipedrive continues to innovate its CRM software to better serve the needs of its growing customer base. It recently added new features and flows that improve communication and productivity with the ability to:

Easily share deal updates with other salespeople - - Pipedrive Dealbot for Slack enables users to automatically send Pipedrive deal notifications to Slack so teams are up to date without having to schedule meetings, write lengthy emails or hunt down the sales rep. Similarly, teams can sign up to be informed about updates on deals that they're interested in.

- Pipedrive Dealbot for Slack enables users to automatically send Pipedrive deal notifications to Slack so teams are up to date without having to schedule meetings, write lengthy emails or hunt down the sales rep. Similarly, teams can sign up to be informed about updates on deals that they're interested in. Optimize travel by seeing contacts and companies located near each other - - With Mobile Nearby, Pipedrive mobile app users will be able to see deals, contacts and companies located near each other to maximize their time when visiting prospects out in the field.

- With Mobile Nearby, Pipedrive mobile app users will be able to see deals, contacts and companies located near each other to maximize their time when visiting prospects out in the field. Use email more effectively to quickly get the information you need -- With recently added email filters, users can easily hide irrelevant emails from their screen to reduce the number of emails they need to scan. A new search tool also enables users to easily search their Pipedrive inbox.

Sales Data Insights From 50,000 Businesses Worldwide

Pipedrive's 50,000 users also provide interesting high-level insights and comparisons about how sales is conducted around the world. To learn about the sales conversion rate, velocity, and activity levels of Pipedrive users by country and industry, read the latest report here.

About Pipedrive:

Founded in 2010 by seasoned sales pros, Pipedrive is a sales CRM solution designed to help salespeople rather than control them. It's built on a proven selling framework that gives visibility into the pipeline and drives actions that push deals to close consistently. Pipedrive is serving more than 50,000 paying small business customers worldwide and employs more than 200 people across its offices in New York and Estonia. Pipedrive has raised $30.4 million in funding backed by Atomico, Bessemer Venture Partners, Rembrandt Venture Partners, AngelPad and others. Pipedrive ranks no. 14 on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest growing private software companies. For more information, go to www.pipedrive.com and follow Pipedrive on twitter.