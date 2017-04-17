Pipes made with NobelClad Explosion-Welded Plates Obtain DNV Qualification

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - NobelClad today announced it has received a key industry certification for its explosion-welded metal plates for use in longitudinally welded clad pipe. The designation was awarded last month by DNV GL, a recognized international certification body and classification society that helps establish rules and standards across various industries. The certification qualifies NobelClad's explosion-welded clad plates under all DNV-OS-F101 2013 requirements. The certification will be incorporated within the upcoming revision of the Offshore Standard for Submarine Pipeline Systems.

The qualification of NobelClad's plates enables engineers of offshore pipelines to incorporate technology and materials superior to roll-bond plates. Markus Bockelmann, NobelClad's business development manager - pipe market, commented, "Certification to the DNV GL standard is vital to meeting industry and customer expectations, and to bringing the latest creative solutions to the market. With the certification of compliance, engineers are no longer tied to the limits set by other cladding technologies for clad pipe."

"Engineers who would have otherwise settled for roll bond no longer have to compromise on bond strength, mechanical properties, or the hydrogen induced cracking (HIC) resistance of the backing steel," Bockelmann added. "The high bond strength of explosion clad allows engineers to specify its use in the production of tees and manifolds, as well as tight bends, without concern of clad disbonding. The cold-welding process employed by NobelClad maintains the TMCP (thermo-mechanical controlled process) microstructure of the backing plate that can be optimized for fracture arrest or any other desired property. By retaining the superior properties of the steel backing layer, no compromise is required to obtain low temperature drop weight tear testing (DWTT) values, which is unavailable from roll-bonded clad. Plates for clad pipe can be made up to 4.6m wide and 13m long, with a thickness from 12.5mm to well over 75mm."

NobelClad's plates are used to manufacture a broad spectrum of industrial processing equipment, including longitudinally clad-line pipe for the oil and gas production and processing industry. Clad pipe is used for flow lines, risers, jumpers, slug catchers and other applications between wells and production facilities. Hydrocarbons often contain highly corrosive constituents that necessitate alloy pipes for transfer and processing applications. Clad metal offers an economical solution to solid alloy. With the DNV GL certification, customers are assured NobelClad's plates will meet the highly demanding requirements for offshore pipeline systems.

NobelClad's certification to the DNV GL offshore standard, as well as its ability to meet all requirements of API 5LD, solidifies its position as the global leader in providing explosion-welded clad plate to the world's energy, industrial and infrastructure markets.

Bockelmann added, "By leveraging our global operations, NobelClad is the worldwide leader in providing cost-effective clad metals that meet the specifications and production challenges of our customers. Our focus is to continually work with clad pipe manufacturers, engineering firms and end users to inform and develop complex solutions for future projects."