Pitchblack Welcomes Thomas Olesinski to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) -

NOT FOR ISSUE IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Pitchblack Resources Ltd. (NEX:PIT.H) ("Pitchblack" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Thomas Olesinski to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Olesinski, CPA, CMA, has over 20 years of finance and management experience. Mr. Olesinski worked as a managing forensic accountant for BDO Dunwoody, where he earned a Certified Fraud Examiner designation, before moving into the marketing communications industry, where he worked for Cossette Communication Group in various roles, including Director of Finance and Operations. Mr. Olesinski currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Canada as well as Chief Financial Officer of Havas Worldwide Canada.

Shares for Debt Issue

As set out in the press release of February 8, 2017, Pitchblack has cleared $251,459 of payables from its balance sheet through the issuance of 2,793,990 common shares at a price of $0.09 per share. Pitchblack intends to issue an additional 708,889 common shares in payment of $63,800, upon receipt of stock exchange approval.

Stock Option Grant

Copper One also announces that it has granted a total of 375,000 stock options to its officers, directors and certain consultants. The stock options vest immediately, subject to a four-month regulatory hold period, and may be exercised at a price of $0.30 per option for a period of five years from the date hereof. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pitchblack Resources Ltd.

Pitchblack has uranium, coal and gold assets in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company is currently reviewing the potential of these properties.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; future prices of mineral prices; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.