Pivot Pharma Focuses on Cannabinoid Delivery -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing the need to improve the effectiveness of cannabinoid drug delivery and the efforts of Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( OTCQB : PVOTF) to solve the problem.

Pivot Pharmaceuticals is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals using innovative drug delivery platform technologies to deliver cannabinoids. Pivot aims to solve existing cannabinoid dosing and administration barriers by bringing pharmaceutical-grade delivery technologies into the industry. With acquisitions in the dermal and oral delivery technology space, the company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for innovative drug delivery solutions for patients.

Problems with Cannabinoid Delivery

Cannabinoids have the potential to treat many serious medical conditions, but researchers have struggled to find a reliable delivery mechanism. Cannabinoids that are inhaled bypass the liver and stomach and travel directly to the brain, but smoking cannabis has several adverse health effects. While oral cannabinoids solve these issues, they are metabolized in the liver and stomach where their potency is greatly diminished.

In a 2009 study, researchers found that THC bioavailability was between 2% and 56% for inhaled cannabis smoke and 4% to 20% for orally-consumed cannabinoids. Others researchers have found that THC was widely absorbed, but less than 1% of the administered dose reached the brain while the spleen and body fat became long-term storage sites. For patients looking for consistent dosing, these dynamics create a significant problem.

Topical delivery has become a great alternative for many consumers -- especially those with skin-related conditions -- but these formulations often suffer from poor absorption, greasiness, and oiliness that makes them difficult for consumers to use.

Innovative New Delivery Systems

Pivot Pharmaceuticals has recognized these problems and is focused on leveraging existing pharmaceutical drug delivery systems and formulating them with cannabinoids. By taking this approach, the company is confident that the technologies will deliver meaningful therapeutic benefits compared to current available products. Investors may want to take note of this fast growing company as it aims to develop a pipeline of products and make them commercially available in the near term.

Earlier this month, the company announced a binding letter of intent with Thrudermic LLC to acquire worldwide rights to its nanotechnology for topical cannabinoids. Thrudermic drug delivery technology was developed and tested in collaboration with a multinational pharmaceutical company and has demonstrated the ability to specifically formulate individual drugs to control and prolong drug release at steady therapeutic concentrations.

"Thrudermic is Pivot's third innovative drug delivery technology and we're thrilled that Dr. Borovsky and Dr. Lurya have agreed to collaborate with us to develop and commercialize therapeutic pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals to meet the growing demand for cannabinoid based products," said Pivot Pharma CEO Dr. Patrick Frankham. "Currently, the market is inundated with sub-par products developed using inert oils and other ineffective vehicles."

The company's initial product development candidates include topical treatments for women's sexual dysfunction (PGS-N005) and psoriasis (PGS-N007), and an oral product (PGS-N001) for cancer supportive care. The company plans to develop these as Natural Health Products (NHP) for consumers, which enables a shorter development cycle and faster revenue generation than traditional pharmaceutical products.

Looking Ahead

Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( OTCQB : PVOTF) is assembling an impressive array of proven drug delivery systems to overcome the problems inherent in cannabis-related drug development. After acquiring the BiPhasix™ Transdermal Drug Delivery Platform and the Solmic Solubilisation technology (oral) earlier this year, the company's deal to acquire Thrudermic technology marks another critical move in its plans to become a leader in cannabinoid delivery technologies.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.pivotpharma.com.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/pivot-pharma-focuses-cannabinoid-delivery/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/