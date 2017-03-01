Pixelligent Technologies Recognized as a Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2017 Winner

The PixClearProcess™ is honored for enabling manufacturing excellence

BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Pixelligent Technologies, the leader in high-index advanced materials (PixClear®) for the display, solid state lighting and optical components markets, today announced that it has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in engineering and production technology leadership in developing its PixClearProcess™.

Over the past five years, Pixelligent has invested more than $20 million in designing and building its advanced product development and manufacturing platform, the PixClearProcess™. The full deployment of this proprietary PixClearProcess™ has enabled Pixelligent to scale from a manufacturing capacity of grams-per-year, to a highly capital efficient line capable of mass production volumes.

"The combined success of PixClear® materials and the PixClearProcess™ has resulted in Pixelligent becoming recognized as a global leader in high-index nanodispersion technology, that is enabling our customers to deliver next generation display and lighting products. We are deeply honored to be selected for the Frost & Sullivan Manufacturing Leadership Awards this year," remarked Craig Bandes, CEO, Pixelligent Technologies.

The Company's breakthrough PixClearProcess™ allows its customers to more efficiently tune and magnify the desired optical, mechanical, and electrical properties of their formulations at unprecedented levels of precision. Depending on product performance requirements, incorporating PixClear® can deliver the highest possible light extraction, near perfect transmission, increased mechanical strength, and dramatic improvements in overall operating efficiencies, enabling customers to deliver new levels of performance for OLED and HD displays, LED and OLED lighting devices, and optical components.

Pixelligent has emerged from the $24 billion in nanotechnology funding provided by the US government and billions more from the private sector, as one of the only companies that has developed a truly disruptive manufacturing and material technology platform for commercializing the promise of nanotechnology. Through its PixClearProcess™, Pixelligent is ushering in a new generation of composite technology that eliminates many of the inefficiencies and trade-offs that have defined composites for the past 50 years.

Pixelligent Technologies will be recognized at the 13th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which is to be held on the last day of the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 12-14, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.

About Pixelligent Technologies

Pixelligent Technologies is the leading high-index advanced materials manufacturer that leverages nanomaterials to develop the world's best dispersion technology for next generation products in OLED and HD display, OLED and LED lighting, and optical coatings and films applications. Pixelligent's PixClear® zirconia dispersions deliver the highest possible light extraction, near perfect transmission, increased mechanical strength, broader color gamut, and dramatic improvements in overall operating efficiencies and can be easily incorporated into the solvents, polymers/monomers, and manufacturing processes most commonly used in electronics manufacturing. For more information on Pixelligent, please visit www.pixelligent.com or follow us on Twitter @Pixelligent.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards, now in their 13th year, honors manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each category, as well as a 2017 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the Gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

The theme for the 13th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit is "Manufacturing 4.0 in Action." The event enables senior-level executives in all aspects of manufacturing an opportunity to network with and learn from the best minds in the industry

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards or the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, please go to www.mlsummit.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

Frost & Sullivan's "Growth Partnership" supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating two key elements driving visionary innovation: The Integrated Value Proposition and The Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to their clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation including: research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation and implementation.

The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible. This includes their 360-degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, career best practices as well as their global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. http://www.frost.com.