Pixels Introduces the Largest Selection of Yoga Mat Designs Ever Available

SANTA MONICA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Pixels, the world's largest online art marketplace, has introduced a new line of yoga mats featuring designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists and iconic brands. The new yoga mats represent Pixels' first foray into the fitness industry and demonstrate the expanding reach of their print-on-demand business. In less than 24 hours, Pixels' community of artists created more than one million professionally designed yoga mats -- instantly transforming Pixels into the world's largest yoga mat retailer.

"This is one of the most exciting times in the history of our business," noted Sean Broihier, CEO of Pixels. "We've spent over a decade building a community of incredibly talented artists who use our platform to sell their images as canvas prints, framed prints and other wall art products. Now, for the first time ever, they get to apply their creativity to a health and wellness product. The response from yoga instructors and enthusiasts has been overwhelming."

The Pixels yoga mats are debuting during National Yoga Month, and Pixels has partnered with prominent yoga instructors and influencers to help spread the word. Partners such as Sjana Elise, Haley and Emily Ferguson, Kristina Schulman, and Gabby Epstein will feature Pixels' art-inspired yoga mats in their daily yoga practices and on social media. Others, including Kristina Schulman, will be releasing limited edition mats to their fans and followers featuring their own custom designs. All of these partners will be joined by Los Angeles' premier wellness instructors and influencers for a day of free yoga classes, workshops and yoga appreciation at Pixels' Santa Monica headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. More information about the event can be found here.

"When you combine our print-on-demand technology with the artistry of hundreds of thousands of artists, it's really amazing to consider what's possible," noted Broihier. "We debuted a line of yoga mats, and within hours, hundreds of thousands of artists from all over the world became fitness designers. We're an independent company supporting independent artists, and now, we're making it possible for yoga enthusiasts to express their independence and personalize their yoga experience with our unique, artistic designs."

The Pixels line of yoga mats are 24" x 72" in size and made from 3/16" thick PVC. Each mat includes a textured back for improved floor grip and comes with a black carrying case. The mats are custom printed in Denver, Colorado, and feature creative art designs covering every imaginable subject matter -- from abstracts to sunsets to city skylines. Prices are $70 - $80 per mat depending on the artist. All mats may be purchased directly through Pixels.com.

About Pixels

Pixels is a technology and lifestyle company based in Santa Monica, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is a global marketplace for artists, photographers and the world's most iconic brands. With a few clicks, sellers can upload their images to Pixels.com, set their prices for 25+ different print-on-demand products (e.g. canvas prints), and then sell those products to a global audience of online buyers. Pixels fulfills each order on the seller's behalf via its network of 14 global manufacturing facilities.

In addition to providing an online marketplace and order fulfillment service, Pixels also develops technology to help image owners sell their products through mobile apps, brick-and-mortar retail stores, third-party e-commerce platforms (e.g. Shopify and Amazon), and anywhere else that buyers are buying.

