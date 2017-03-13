Pizza 73 adds oven-baked pasta to its menu

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Pizza 73, Western Canada's leading pizza chain, is looking to become a triple threat. The company is famous for its pizzas made from fresh dough daily in-store and its golden crispy chicken wings, and is now adding oven-baked pastas to its arsenal. The new personal-sized pastas come in two popular flavours - Penne with Meat Sauce and Fettuccine Alfredo - and are available now at Pizza 73 stores across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

As an introductory offer, the pastas will be available for $6 with any medium or large Everyday Deal, or for $8.49 at regular price.

"Pasta, pizza and wings go together perfectly," said Pat Finelli, chief marketing officer for Pizza 73. "Our new pasta dishes feature classic and authentic Italian flavours that will quickly become favourites among our customers."

The Penne with Meat Sauce features penne pasta tossed in a traditional Bolognese beef sauce that has accents of oregano and basil with Parmesan and Romano cheeses. While the Fettuccine Alfredo takes traditional fettuccine noodles and coats them in a creamy Parmesan and Romano Alfredo sauce that has a hint of garlic.

The new pasta dishes have been in development for months. The Product Development team at Pizza 73 took great care in developing a product that would work well in the chain's kitchen environment in order to perfect the oven-baked pasta.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, over 20 different toppings and four styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, whole grain and gluten-free), and an assortment fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.