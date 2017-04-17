Pizza 73 fundraising for children's hospitals one slice at a time

Slices for Smiles returns April 17 to May 14 in support of Children's Miracle Network

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Pizza topped with a pepperoni smile is on the menu at Pizza 73 this month. Its Slices for Smiles Foundation's spring fundraiser kicks-off on April 17, in support of Children's Miracle Network and its member children's hospitals in Western Canada.

Until May 14, customers can help support the fundraiser by purchasing the special 9" smile pizza for $4.99. The purchase of a pie will help fund critical care, research, training and equipment purchases at local children's hospitals.

"Doing what we can to help children in the community is the driving force behind the fundraiser," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza 73. "A delicious pizza that helps make a difference in children's lives is a winning combo."

Pizza lovers also have the opportunity to support the fundraiser by adding a donation to their orders placed in-store, by phone, online or through Pizza 73's handy mobile ordering app.

"Slices for Smiles is a great way for customers to enjoy the treat of pizza while helping kids in their community," said Adam Starkman, Chief Development Officer for Children's Miracle Network in Canada. "Through this campaign, Pizza 73 has been a great partner in supporting work done at local children's hospitals."

Customers can visit any Pizza 73 location in Western Canada to help support Slices for Smiles. All funds stay in the community in which they are raised to support the Children's Miracle Network member hospital for that region.

In 2016, Pizza 73, together with its parent brand Pizza Pizza, raised $500,000 for children's hospitals, marking the most money ever raised in a single year during the campaign. Since the foundation's launch in 2007, Slices for Smiles has raised $2.5 million for children's causes in Canada.

For more information on Pizza 73's fundraising initiatives or to make a donation, visit www.pizza73.com.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the non-profit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca and www.facebook.com/childrensmiraclenetworkcanada.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, over 20 different toppings and four styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, whole grain and gluten-free), and an assortment fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.