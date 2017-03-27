Pizza 73 opens three new locations in Alberta

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Pizza 73, Western Canada's leading pizza chain, continues to expand in Alberta with the recent opening of two new stores in the Calgary area. The new store openings follow the opening of the chain's first Cold Lake, Alberta location, which opened its doors November 14. The milestone openings bring the company's total store count to 78.

While the Calgary locations at 5305 Country Hills Boulevard NE and 1340 7 Mahogany Plaza SE follow Pizza 73's traditional store format, the Cold Lake location is situated inside of an Esso station at 2550 16 Avenue, offering the hot and fresh menu items that the pizza chain is known for.

"Our roots are in Alberta and we are thrilled to be opening more locations in the province," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza 73. "Albertans love their pizza and chicken wings, and these new locations will help us continue to be the number one brand in Alberta."

Pizza 73's diverse menu includes over 16 varieties of specialty pizzas, more than 20 toppings, three styles of pizza crust options, chicken wings, jalapeno poppers, curly fries, onion rings, and many more side items. The chain has also evolved its menu to include newer innovations like gluten-free pizzas, gluten-free boneless wings and, in recent weeks, launched oven-baked pastas.

The stores offer convenient take-out and delivery options. Customers can also place their orders by phone, through Pizza 73's iPhone app or online at www.Pizza73.com.

To learn more about Joint Venture Partnership opportunities with Pizza 73, visit www.pizza73.com/Pizza73/Joint-Ventures.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, over 20 different toppings and four styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, whole grain and gluten-free), and an assortment fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.