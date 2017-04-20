Pizza Pizza fundraising for children's hospitals one slice at a time

Slices for Smiles returns April 21 to May 21 in support of Children's Miracle Network

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Pepperoni smile pizzas are on the menu at Pizza Pizza over the next month as its Slices for Smiles Foundation's spring fundraiser kicks-off on April 21, in support of Children's Miracle Network and its member children's hospitals across Canada.

Until May 21, customers can help support the fundraiser by purchasing a special 10" half-pizza topped with a pepperoni smile for only a toonie. Their pie purchase will help fund critical care, research, training and equipment purchases at local children's hospitals.

"Doing what we can to help children in the community is the driving force behind the fundraiser," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Pizza. "A toonie for a pizza that smiles back at you is a win-win for both our customers and children's hospitals. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we are warmly reminded of the fundraiser's creation a decade ago."

In addition to smile pizzas, for the first two weeks of the fundraiser, until April 30, Pizza Pizza is bringing back its popular medium pepperoni walk-in special for $4.99. A portion of the proceeds from each special sold will be donated to Slices for Smiles. Pizza lovers will also have the opportunity to support the cause by adding a donation to their orders placed in-store, by phone, online or through Pizza Pizza's handy mobile ordering app.

"Slices for Smiles is a great way for customers to enjoy the treat of pizza while helping kids in their community," said Adam Starkman, Chief Development Officer for Children's Miracle Network in Canada. "Through this campaign, Pizza Pizza has been a great partner in supporting work done at local children's hospitals."

Customers can visit any traditional Pizza Pizza restaurant in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia to help support Slices for Smiles and children's hospitals in their community. All funds raised will stay in the community in which they are raised to support the Children's Miracle Network member hospital for that region.

In 2016, Pizza Pizza, together with its Pizza 73 brand, raised $500,000 for children's hospitals, marking the most money ever raised in a single year during the campaign. Since the foundation's launch, Slices for Smiles has raised $2.5 million for children's causes in Canada.

For more information on Pizza Pizza's fundraising initiatives or to make a donation, visit www.pizzapizza.ca.

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the non-profit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca and www.facebook.com/childrensmiraclenetworkcanada.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision to provide the "best food, made especially for you" with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners - Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 - that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.