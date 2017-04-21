Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Announces April Dividend and Timing of First Quarter Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX:PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for April 2017.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2017, and will be paid on May 15, 2017.

For tax purposes, the 2017 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call: