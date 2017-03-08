Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:PZA), which owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, released financial results today for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter highlights:

Royalty Pool sales increased 0.9%

Same store sales increased 1.8%

Restaurant network grew by three, net locations

Annual highlights:

Royalty Pool sales increased 2.1%

Same store sales increased 1.9%

Restaurant network grew by 13, net locations

Royalty Pool of restaurants increased by a net, six effective January 1, 2016

Monthly dividend increased 2.3% in June, 2016

SALES

For the three months ended December 31, 2016 ("Quarter"), System Sales from the 736 restaurants in the Royalty Pool increased 0.9% to $142.7 million from $141.4 million in the prior year comparable quarter when there were 730 restaurants in the Royalty Pool. For the year, Royalty Pool System sales increased 2.1% to $544.9 million from $533.8 million in the prior year.

Royalty Pool System Sales for the Quarter and the twelve months increased over the prior year comparative periods as a result of the reported same store sales growth ("SSSG"), and the impact of net new restaurants added to the Royalty Pool on January 1, 2016. The full year system sales also benefitted from the extra day in February 2016 due to the leap year, which management estimates the sales to be approximately $1.0 million.

SSSG, the key driver of yield growth for shareholders of the Company, increased by 1.8% (3.4% - 2015) for the Quarter when compared to the same quarter last year and increased by 1.9% (4.5% - 2015) for the year. SSSG is not affected by the additional day during the leap year, as SSSG is calculated using a 13-week comparative basis.

SSSG Fourth Quarter

(%) Year to Date

(%) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Pizza Pizza 2.3 5.3 3.3 5.2 Pizza 73 (0.9 ) (5.3 ) (5.2 ) 1.1 Combined 1.8 3.4 1.9 4.5

SSSG is driven by the growth in the average customer check and in customer traffic both of which are affected by changes in pricing and sales mix. During the Quarter and for the full year, the average check increased while customer traffic decreased when compared to the same periods last year.

Paul Goddard, CEO, Pizza Pizza Limited, said: "We are pleased with the continued, strong, year-over-year sales growth at our Pizza Pizza restaurants, which account for over 80% of the Company's royalty pool sales. Our strong performance at Pizza Pizza more than offsets the results at Pizza 73 in Alberta, where we continue to encounter economic weakness in that energy-dependent economy."

MONTHLY DIVIDENDS AND WORKING CAPITAL RESERVE

In June 2016, the Company increased the monthly dividend by 2.3% to $0.0713 per share. On an annualized basis, the dividend was increased by $0.019 to $0.8556 per share. The previous dividend increase was in November 2015, when the Company increased the monthly dividend by 2.5% to $0.0697 per share or $0.8364 annualized.

The Company declared shareholder dividends of $5.3 million, or $0.2139 per share, for the Quarter compared to $5.1 million, or $0.2074 per share, for the prior year comparable quarter. The payout ratio was 96% for the Quarter and was 91% for the prior year comparable quarter.

For the Year, the Company declared shareholder dividends of $20.9 million, or $0.8476 per share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.8155 per share, for the prior year. This is a 3.9% increase per share on a year-over-year basis. The payout ratio was 99% for the Year which was near the Company's 100% ratio target; in the prior year the payout ratio was 95%.

For Canadian federal tax purposes, the dividend is considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company's working capital reserve is $5.2 million at December 31, 2016, which is an increase of $253,000 for the year. The increase in the reserve was the result of higher royalties earned by the Company, offset by an increase in the dividend in June and an increase in corporate taxes payable.

The reserve is available to stabilize dividends and fund other expenditures in the event of short- to medium-term variability in System Sales and, thus, the Company's royalty income. With this reserve in place, the Company has set a 2017 targeted payout ratio at or near 100% on an annualized basis. The Company does not have capital expenditure requirements or employees.

EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Fully-diluted basic EPS for the Quarter was $0.221 per share compared to $0.225 per share for the same quarter in 2015; for the year, EPS was $0.864 compared to $0.821 per share last year. The decrease in EPS for the Quarter is attributable to increased royalty income, offset by higher income tax expense. For the year, prior year earnings were negatively impacted by the non-cash swap termination costs recognized in April 2015 in the amount of $1.2 million.

As compared to basic EPS, the Company considers "adjusted" EPS1 to be a more meaningful indicator of the Company's operating performance and, therefore, presents fully-diluted adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS for the Quarter decreased 0.9% to $0.231 compared to $0.233 in the same quarter last year, and remained flat for the year. The prior year adjusted earnings benefited from a non-recurring tax deduction in the second quarter last year provided by the "non-cash swap termination costs" mentioned above. The benefit from the tax deduction increased adjusted EPS by $0.0086 in 2015. Without the prior year tax deduction, adjusted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2016, would have increased 1.0%2 over the prior year.

1 Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may be calculated in a manner that differs from that used by other issuers. For additional information about the calculation and use of these measures, please see "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"). 2 12 months ended December 31, 2016 Adjusted EPS of $0.895 compared to 12 months ended December 31, 2015 Adjusted EPS $0.895 less $0.0086 tax benefit or $0.8864

CURRENT INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Current income tax expense for the Quarter was $1.6 million and $5.6 million for the Year. For the 2015 comparative quarter and year, the current tax was $1.5 million and $5.1 million, respectively. The tax expense remained relatively consistent in the Quarter as operating results were comparable. The increase in the tax expense over the prior year is due to the Company's increased ownership percentage of Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership ("Partnership") earnings in the current year, coupled with the fact that the prior year's taxable income was reduced by the "non-cash swap termination costs" mentioned above. The one-time tax recovery associated with the non-cash swap termination costs in 2015 was approximately $265,000.

Of particular note is that the Company's earnings from operations before income taxes, calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), differs significantly from its taxable income, largely due to the tax amortization of the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks. The amount of the tax amortization deducted is based on a declining basis and will decrease annually.

RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT

The number of restaurants in the Company's Royalty Pool increased by a net, six to 736 on the January 1, 2016 Adjustment Date. The number of restaurants in the Royalty Pool remained unchanged through December 31, 2016.

During the Quarter, Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL") opened seven restaurants and closed four. By brand, for the Quarter, Pizza Pizza opened four traditional and two non-traditional restaurants; three non-traditional locations were closed. Pizza 73 opened one traditional restaurant and closed one non-traditional location.

For the year, PPL opened 25 restaurants and closed 12, increasing the overall number of restaurants to 752 locations across Canada. By brand, for the year, Pizza Pizza opened 12 traditional restaurants and 11 non-traditional locations; eight non-traditional locations were closed. Pizza 73 opened one traditional location and one non-traditional location; four non-traditional locations were closed.

Readers should note that the number of restaurants added to the Royalty Pool each year may differ from the number of restaurant openings and closings reported by PPL on an annual basis as the periods for which they are reported differ slightly. For the January 1, 2017 Adjustment Date, 15 net restaurants were added to the Royalty Pool compared to 13 net openings in fiscal 2016.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table sets out selected financial information and other data of the Company and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company. Readers should note that the 2016 results are not directly comparable to the 2015 results because of an extra day of royalty revenue in 2016 due to the leap year, in addition to the fact that there are 736 restaurants in the 2016 Royalty Pool compared to 730 restaurants in the 2015 Royalty Pool.

3 months ended Year ended (in thousands of dollars, except number of restaurants, days in the period, per Share amounts, and noted otherwise) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Restaurants in Royalty Pool(1) 736 730 736 730 Same store sales growth(2) 1.8 % 3.4 % 1.9 % 4.5 % Days in the period 92 92 366 365 System Sales reported by Pizza Pizza restaurants in the Royalty Pool(6) $ 119,496 $ 117,614 $ 456,899 $ 441,226 System Sales reported by Pizza 73 restaurants in the Royalty Pool(6) 23,189 23,792 87,989 92,608 Total System Sales $ 142,685 $ 141,406 $ 544,888 $ 533,834 Royalty - 6% on Pizza Pizza System Sales $ 7,169 $ 7,056 $ 27,414 $ 26,473 Royalty - 9% on Pizza 73 System Sales 2,087 2,142 7,919 8,335 Royalty income $ 9,256 $ 9,198 $ 35,333 $ 34,808 Interest paid on borrowings(3) (341 ) (330 ) (1,341 ) (1,523 ) Administrative expenses (214 ) (227 ) (678 ) (624 ) Adjusted earnings available for distribution to the Company and Pizza Pizza Limited(5) $ 8,701 $ 8,641 $ 33,314 $ 32,661 Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares(4) (1,654 ) (1,577 ) (6,585 ) (6,764 ) Current income tax expense (1,557 ) (1,480 ) (5,649 ) (5,132 ) Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends(5) $ 5,490 $ 5,584 $ 21,080 $ 20,765 Add back: Distribution on Class B and Class D Exchangeable Shares(4) 1,654 1,577 6,585 6,764 Adjusted earnings from operations(5) $ 7,144 $ 7,161 $ 27,665 $ 27,529 Adjusted earnings per share(5) $ 0.231 $ 0.233 $ 0.895 $ 0.895 Basic earnings per share $ 0.221 $ 0.225 $ 0.864 $ 0.821 Dividends declared by the Company $ 5,266 $ 5,106 $ 20,867 $ 19,703 Dividend per share $ 0.2139 $ 0.2074 $ 0.8476 $ 0.8155 Payout ratio(5) 96 % 91 % 99 % 95 %

(1) The number restaurants for which the Partnership earns a royalty ("Royalty Pool"), as defined in the amended and restated Pizza Pizza license and royalty agreement (the "Pizza Pizza License and Royalty Agreement") and the amended and restated Pizza 73 license and royalty agreement (the "Pizza 73 License and Royalty Agreement") (together, the "License and Royalty Agreements"). For the 2016 fiscal period, the Royalty Pool includes 636 Pizza Pizza restaurants and 100 Pizza 73 restaurants. The number of restaurants added to the Royalty Pool each year may differ from the number of restaurant openings and closings reported by Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL") on an annual basis as the periods for which they are reported differ slightly. (2) SSSG means the change in period gross sales of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants as compared to sales in the previous period, where the restaurants have been open at least 13 months. Additionally, for a Pizza 73 restaurant whose restaurant territory was adjusted due to an additional restaurant, the sales used to derive the Step-Out Payment may be added to sales to arrive at SSSG. SSSG does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Therefore, these figures may not be comparable to similar figures presented by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"). (3) The Company, indirectly through the Partnership, incurs interest expense on the $47,000 outstanding bank loan. Interest expense also includes amortization of loan fees. See "Interest Expense" in the Company's MD&A. (4) Represents the distribution to PPL from the Partnership on Class B and Class D Units of the Partnership. The Class B and D Units are exchangeable into common shares of the Company ("Shares") based on the value of the Class B Exchange Multiplier and the Class D Exchange Multiplier at the time of exchange as defined in the Licence and Royalty Agreements, respectively, and represent 20.4% of the fully diluted Shares at December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015 - 19.9%). During the quarter ended March 31, 2016, as a result of the final calculation of the equivalent Class B and Class D Share entitlements related to the January 1, 2015 Adjustment to the Royalty Pool, PPL was paid a distribution on additional equivalent Shares as if such Shares were outstanding as of January 1, 2015. Included in the three months ended March 31, 2016, is the payment of $22 in distributions to PPL pursuant to the true-up calculation (March 31, 2015 - PPL was paid $80). (5) "Adjusted earnings from operations", "Adjusted earnings available for shareholder dividends", "Adjusted earnings per Share", and "Payout Ratio" do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Therefore, these figures may not be comparable to similar figures presented by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's MD&A. (6) System Sales (as defined in the Licence and Royalty Agreements) reported by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants include the gross sales of Pizza Pizza company-owned, jointly-controlled and franchised restaurants, excluding sales and goods and service tax or similar amounts levied by any governmental or administrative authority. System Sales do not represent the consolidated operating results of the Company but are used to calculate the royalties payable to the Partnership as presented above.

