P.J. Whelihan's 2017 Wing Weekend: Stats From Wing Bowl to the Big Game

February 02, 2017 13:55 ET
PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - As any restaurant or food supplier knows, early February is wing season. P.J. Whelihan's knows this better than most as they stock up on wings at their 14 locations not just for Super Bowl Sunday, but also for Philadelphia's WIP Wing Bowl. P.J. Whelihan's has provided the official wings for this annual chicken wing eating competition for 10 years, supplying 10,000 wings each year to Wing Bowl, traditionally held the Friday before the Super Bowl.
Following is a rundown of fowl facts and figures surrounding America's favorite competitive eating spectacle, general background on those sticky and spicy Super Bowl treats and what makes P.J. Whelihan's Philly and Jersey's favorite wings.
Chicken wing facts info graphic
P.J. Whelihan's wing photo
Chicken wings by the numbers for Super Bowl weekend. Infographic by P.J. Whelihan's
