PJSC's Mark Boidman to Return as Speaker at 2017 International CES

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Investment banking firm Peter J. Solomon Company (PJSC) is pleased to announce that Managing Director Mark Boidman will appear at CES 2017 next month, where he will participate on a panel examining media and technology venture funding, recent investment and M&A activity.

The annual consumer technologies expo, which runs January 5-8 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest. Often credited with being the venue where next-generation technology, products, services and trends make their debut, CES 2017 is expected to spotlight the most anticipated industry tech innovations and topics -- from virtual reality, and autonomous driving and electric cars to groundbreaking consumer entertainment tech, emerging marketing services and retail technologies.

"The convergence of media and technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds and aggregating audiences in a fragmented media world that is more mobile than ever, continue to drive what is being developed today," said Mr. Boidman. "The Internet of Things continues to change the world and constitutes the future of advertising and media. This is one of the conversations likely to dominate at CES 2017."

Mr. Boidman joined PJSC in 2013. He is a member of the firm's Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group, with focus areas that include digital media, marketing services, mobile, retail tech and out-of-home media. Mr. Boidman was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as Best Investment Banking Advisory Managing Director (USA) by Corporate Vision Magazine's Executive Awards 2016 campaign for his work in out of home media and retail technology.

