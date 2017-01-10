Placester Adds New Features to Give Agents and Brokers Competitive Edge

Increased MLS updates and improved search brings precision and flexibility to IDX websites

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - Placester, an all-in-one CRM platform featuring integrated digital marketing and sales tools that fundamentally change how real estate works, today announced a set of new features for their IDX platform. The update streamlines the homebuying process by giving agents and brokers access to the most current listings and broadening the natural language search functionality through their Placester websites.

"Having access to the most up-to-date listings is a huge advantage in the real estate market, and now our websites will be updated as frequently as every four hours," said Matt Barba, CEO of Placester, "With more current MLS data and improved search functionality, our IDX websites combine ease-of-use with access to inventory -- boosting the value of Placester agents and brokers across markets and unlocking potential for increased leads and sales."

New features boost clarity and accuracy across Placester IDX websites, providing an unprecedented advantage for real estate agents and brokers:

MLS data will update up to five times per day: In real estate, listings are constantly changing. A property for sale in the morning could be off the market by the afternoon. To provide access to the most current listing data, MLS updates will increase to up to five times a day -- creating more accurate and efficient websites for IDX customers.

Property type search improvements: Not all MLSs have the same property types -- condos, single family homes, etc. Placester is bringing clarity to the search experience by increasing property type options, and allowing users to select multiple types in one search

Neighborhood search expands: Neighborhood is one of the most effective means of narrowing down the property search. By broadening neighborhood fields and allowing users to select all neighborhoods, areas, building names and more that meet their criteria, search results are more tailored to meet their needs

"Creating a website that is personalized and intuitive is essential in generating leads and developing customer relationships," said Seth Price, VP of Industry Relations at Placester, "The level of efficiency that Placester's IDX websites bring is all too rare in the real estate industry, and will put our agents and brokers in a strategic position to meet the needs of today's homebuyers."

The IDX platform is Placester's flagship product and is designed to help real estate agents and brokers create modern websites that generate leads, offer a seamless customer experience, and grow their businesses online. The new features will be available for all IDX customers, and be released on January 10, 2017.

About Placester

Placester is an all-in-one CRM platform featuring integrated digital marketing and sales tools that fundamentally change how real estate works. Founded in 2011 by Matthew Barba, a former real estate agent, and Frederick Townes, a seasoned technologist, the Placester platform enables real estate professionals to grow their businesses online and via mobile through seamless MLS integration, natural language search and eye-catching visuals. In addition, Placester offers a wide range of apps and add-ons for high-impact email marketing, digital advertising campaigns, lead management and streamlining of everyday tasks. Currently serving two in five real estate professionals in the U.S., Placester is a proud technology partner to leading real estate brands across North America, and the sole website provider for the REALTOR Benefits® Program, the official member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®. To date, Placester has raised $50 million in funding, backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Romulus Capital and Techstars. For more information, please visit placester.com.