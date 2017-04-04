Placester Announces Sham Sao as Chief Revenue Officer

Sao Joins Placester to Lead Sales, Marketing, Channels and Customer Success Teams, Bringing Over 20 Years of Startup and Public Company Experience

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Placester, the all-in-one business platform for real estate professionals, today announced Sham Sao has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Placester provides industry-leading sales and marketing solutions for real estate professionals, including lead-capturing websites, client management tools, marketing automation and analytics, and an Academy featuring an extensive library of educational resources. As a member of the Placester leadership team, Sao will focus on driving growth and customer success.

"Sham brings experience at both startups and public companies that will help steer Placester through our current growth stage to becoming a lasting, independent software company for the real estate industry," said Matt Barba, CEO, Placester. "His deep background in web, mobile and SaaS solutions provides an ideal experience-set to help us accelerate our go-to-market efforts and guide our product strategy."

Most recently, Sao was Senior Vice President at Endurance International Group, which grew from approximately $650 million to over $1.1 billion in revenue during his tenure. Endurance offers websites and digital marketing solutions to over 5.3 million small businesses through brands such as HostGator, Bluehost, SiteBuilder, and Constant Contact.

Previously, Sao held marketing and sales leadership positions at Citrix, one of the world's leading software companies, garnering a market cap of over $10 billion. Prior to Citrix, Sao held go-to-market leadership positions at a number of software start-ups including Virtual Computer, OneSource, and Deploy Solutions. He has also served as an advisor to startups including Localytics and Performable, which was acquired by Hubspot.

As Placester continues to grow, so does the team. For a full list of open positions, visit Placester's careers page: https://placester.com/careers/#positions.

About Placester

Placester is an all-in-one business platform for real estate professionals with beautiful lead capturing websites, lead management, email marketing, marketing automation, analytics, free education and 24/7 support. Founded in 2011 by Matthew Barba, a former real estate agent, and Frederick Townes, a seasoned technologist, the Placester platform enables real estate professionals to grow their businesses online and via mobile through seamless MLS integration, natural language search and eye-catching visuals. In addition, Placester offers a wide range of apps and add-ons for high-impact email marketing, digital advertising campaigns, lead management and streamlining of everyday tasks. Currently serving two in five real estate professionals in the U.S., Placester is a proud technology partner to leading real estate brands across North America, and the sole website provider for the REALTOR Benefits® Program, the official member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®. To date, Placester has raised $100 million in funding, backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Romulus Capital and Techstars. For more information, please visit placester.com.