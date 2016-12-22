Placester Grows Internationally with RealSatisfied's Continued Canadian Expansion

Through the RealSatisfied Customer Satisfaction Platform, Placester lays Canadian footprint

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Placester, an all-inone CRM platform featuring integrated digital marketing and sales tools that fundamentally change how real estate works, today announced that its footprint now includes Canada. The growth comes through key partnership agreements between RealSatisfied and Canadian associations, began with The Association of Saskatchewan REALTORS®, (ASR) and now includes Century 21 Canada and The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). RealSatisfied, a customer satisfaction platform that provides big data insights to brokers, agents and brands, was acquired by Placester in April, 2016.

"Placester fundamentally changes the way real estate works. Our customers across the United States and internationally through RealSatisfied are achieving new levels of business success and now we're extending our services to the Canadian market," said Matt Barba, CEO, Placester. "With RealSatisfied's partnership growth in Canada, the foundation is set to connect with more than 100,000 brokers, agents and salespeople across the nation."

Placester helps real estate professionals work smart in a digital world with beautifully designed and responsive websites including IDX integration, lead capture and automated marketing campaigns. It's solutions enable individuals and teams grow their businesses while providing an outstanding experience for real estate consumers and agents who use Placester find that they sell 31 percent more homes.

"Historically, Placester has built its following among Canadian agents organically. Today, we're taking a huge step toward full expansion into the Canadian market," said Frederick Townes, COO, Placester. "Working closely with our partners in Canada, we'll bring new products to the international market that improve the businesses of real estate agents, brokers and publishers."

Placester serves more than 400,000 customers in the United States and has raised $50 million in funding, backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Romulus Capital and Techstars. To learn more about Placester, visit https://www.placester.com.

About RealSatisfied

Based in Sydney, Australia with operations in Australia, United States and Canada, RealSatisfied is the 3rd party customer satisfaction and performance evaluation platform for the real estate industry. Founded in 2010, RealSatisfied provides a turnkey solution to enable real, actionable feedback and performance ratings from clients. To learn more about RealSatisfied, visit http://www.realsatisfied.com. RealSatisfied is a Placester Company.

About Placester

Placester is an all-in-one CRM platform featuring integrated digital marketing and sales tools that fundamentally change how real estate works. Founded in 2011 by Matthew Barba, a former real estate agent, and Frederick Townes, a seasoned technologist, the Placester platform enables real estate professionals to grow their businesses online and via mobile through seamless MLS integration, natural language search and eye-catching visuals. In addition, Placester offers a wide range of apps and add-ons for high-impact email marketing, digital advertising campaigns, lead management and streamlining of everyday tasks. Currently serving two in five real estate professionals in the U.S., Placester is a proud technology partner to leading real estate brands across North America, and the sole website provider for the REALTOR Benefits® Program, the official member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®. To date, Placester has raised $50 million in funding, backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Romulus Capital and Techstars. For more information, please visit placester.com.