Placester Raises $50M in Series D Funding to Simplify Marketing for Real Estate Professionals

Company Will Continue Investing in Industry-Leading Real Estate Marketing Platform, Now Serving More Than Four Hundred Thousand Registered Users

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Placester, the all-in-one marketing toolkit for real estate professionals with beautiful lead capturing websites, lead management, email marketing, marketing automation, analytics, free education and 24/7 support, today announced it has raised a $50M Series D round led by existing investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA), the global venture firm whose notable investments include SalesForce.com, MuleSoft and Box, among others. This investment brings Placester's total funding to $100 million.

The real estate market is remarkably different than it was a decade ago when listings were just finding their way online. The evolution is showing no signs of slowing down. Today's real estate market relies on both digital and human touchpoints to engage the consumer in real time. Placester has seen more than 300 percent year-over-year revenue growth for the last three years by building the unified operating system to help real estate professionals run their businesses. From websites and CRM, to email marketing, data driven insights and mobile applications, Placester addresses agents' digital needs.

More than four hundred thousand users look to Placester for superior solutions to power their businesses. This includes agents in 95 percent of U.S.-based real estate brands as well as independent brokerages. Including notable industry partnerships with Keller Williams, REMAX/Integra and The National Association of REALTORS®.

"I'm excited for this next step in Placester's journey empowering real estate professionals and the industry as a whole," said Matt Barba, co-founder and CEO, Placester. "Across industries, leading brands realize that the screen is the most consistent touchpoint for connecting with consumers. As a result, successful digital marketing has evolved from a patchwork of tools and tactics into a unified operating system reaching far beyond the walls of the marketing department. Placester is bringing this fundamental change to real estate. This latest funding will support our aggressive product roadmap and address the full breadth of challenges and opportunities that define the future of digital for real estate professionals."

In 2016, Placester made two acquisitions, welcoming RealSatisfied and OpenHomePro to the team. The company employs more than 170 team members working in Boston and Chicago.

"Digital marketing has become integral to the business of real estate and will shape how real estate professionals succeed in the future," said Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner, NEA. "As software plays an increasing role in the world around us, verticalized software solutions tuned to specific customer needs will increasingly drive competitive advantage, there is a large and growing opportunity ahead."

About Placester

Placester is an all-in-one marketing toolkit for real estate professionals with beautiful lead capturing websites, lead management, email marketing, marketing automation, analytics, free education and 24/7 support. Founded in 2011 by Matthew Barba, a former real estate agent, and Frederick Townes, a seasoned technologist, the Placester platform enables real estate professionals to grow their businesses online and via mobile through seamless MLS integration, natural language search and eye-catching visuals. In addition, Placester offers a wide range of apps and add-ons for high-impact email marketing, digital advertising campaigns, lead management and streamlining of everyday tasks. Currently serving two in five real estate professionals in the U.S., Placester is a proud technology partner to leading real estate brands across North America, and the sole website provider for the REALTOR Benefits® Program, the official member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®. To date, Placester has raised $100 million in funding, backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Romulus Capital and Techstars. For more information, please visit placester.com.