Placester Welcomes Rishi Dean as Vice President of Product

Dean joins Placester from Sittercity, will focus on product enhancement

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Placester, the all-in-one business platform for real estate professionals, today announced Rishi Dean has joined as Vice President of Product. Placester provides industry-leading sales and marketing solutions for real estate professionals, including lead-capturing websites, client management tools, marketing automation and analytics, and an Academy featuring a robust library of educational resources. As the leader of Placester's product team, Dean will focus on driving continued product innovation to deliver the best-in-class solutions to real estate professionals.

"Rishi has a strong track record of creating and commercializing new products in the SaaS space, and will enable Placester continue to enhance our product suite and develop the tools needed for real estate agents and brokers to succeed," said Matt Barba, CEO, Placester. "Creating and delivering products that make our customers' jobs easier is a top priority, and Rishi has the ideal experience and skill set to elevate our product offering."

Most recently, Dean served as VP Product of Sittercity, where he conceived and launched "Chime," the industry's first on-demand childcare platform. Prior to that, Dean was SVP Product at Nanigans helping to establish the company as one of the largest programmatic buyers of social advertising with nearly one billion dollars of annual ad spend in under two years. An MIT Sloan graduate, Dean was a founding member of the WiseUncle team, and Visible Measures, a premier video advertising platform acquired by Acuity Ads.

As Placester continues to grow, so does the team. For a full list of open positions, visit Placester's careers page: https://placester.com/careers/#positions.

