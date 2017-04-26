Plandai Biotechnology Gains Credibility with NutriBullet Deal

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Plandaí Biotechnology ( OTCQB : PLPL) expects Capital Brands, LLC, the developer, marketer, and distributor of both the wildly popular NutriBullet and NutriBullet SuperFoods, to launch its reformulated product, SuperFood Fat Burning Boost®, next month. SuperFood Fat Burning Boost® is being reformulated to include Plandaí's Phytofare® Catechin Complex. This is a landmark moment for a company like Plandaí Biotechnology that has just recently moved from solely a research and development company to focusing more on sales and marketing of its Phytofare® product.

More than 40 million NutriBullet units have been sold worldwide, it's an Amazon best seller in a number of categories and even Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and the wife of Prince William, is a big fan of NutriBullet. Capital Brands produces SuperFood formula mixes that it says is to help "give the consumer the best possible health benefits using only the best and most quality ingredients available." The company focuses on nutrient extraction in order to deliver the most nutrients possible from food and other ingredients to increase the health of people everywhere.

Capital Brands has chosen Plandaí Biotechnology's Phytofare® as one of those quality ingredients it will deliver, and now some time next month Phytofare® is expected to be introduced to Capital Brands' retailers (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, JC Penny, etc.) and to shoppers who use their website (nutriliving.com) as the active ingredient in SuperFood Fat Burning Boost®. This is a deal that should immediately give Plandaí credibility. After all, Plandaí invested many years of hard work into the development of Phytofare®, and having a worldwide brand that is well-known for using "only the best and most quality ingredients" in its products, speaks loudly to just how potent Phytofare® is.

Capital Brands reformulating one of its SuperFood products to include Plandaí's Phytofare®, should also serve as confirmation for the many years of research and the human clinical trials that Plandaí conducted to prove that its product is highly bioavailable. Bioavailability is essentially the measure of how much of a drug or supplement is able to be absorbed into the bloodstream and how long it can remain there so that the body can realize its health benefits. In the case of Plandaí's Phytofare® Catechin Complex, Capital Brands obviously feels that the results will offer exactly what its customers want.

A human clinical trial showed Plandaí's product offers 10 times more bioavailability than the commercially available extract it was compared to, and the results from the clinical trial, which was conducted in South Africa by North West University, have allowed Plandaí to advertise exactly what consumers are looking for -- a more potent green tea extract.

Green tea's health benefits come from the 8 catechins, a type of antioxidant, found in the leaves of the tea plant. In Plandaí's clinical trial, all 8 of those catechins were present in the bloodstream versus only two found when participants consumed the commercial extract that was used in the clinical testing. Phytofare® also provided 5 times greater absorption of those catechins, and the clinical trial found that the life span of the catechin's molecules in the bloodstream was doubled in Phytofare®.

When consumers shop for health products, they're looking for those that have proven themselves in clinical trials, and, in turn, can boast of higher bioavailability. Capital Brands has created a worldwide brand with that thinking in mind, and it's no mistake that the company has landed at Plandaí's door.

The benefit to those using the Plandaí's Phytofare® Catechin Complex is that with higher bioavailability or absorption rate, the phytonutrients are in the bloodstream in greater quantities and for twice as long, and now as the company has become fully focused on sales and marketing, the credibility of this NutriBullet deal along with powerful clinical trial results, should help the company become extremely competitive in the market.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a Content Development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with research reports, corporate videos, CEO interviews and feature news articles.

We may from time to time include our own opinions about our featured companies, their businesses, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers and viewers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any company are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at: http://www.sec.gov. We also recommend as a general rule, that before investing in any securities you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks.

We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or adviser. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. Our publications are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), we are disclosing that SMMG is compensated $5,000 per month by Plandai Biotechnology for content development. Neither SMMG nor anyone associated with it owns shares in PLPL.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com.