Plandai Biotechnology Names Callum Cottrell-Duffield as New Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. ( OTCQB : PLPL) ("Plandaí" or "the Company"), producer of the highly bioavailable Phytofare® Catechin Complex, today announced that Callum Cottrell-Duffield has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing the Company's founder, Roger Baylis-Duffield, who will remain Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cottrell-Duffield has been serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Cottrell-Duffield's new duties will include managing the portfolio of companies under the Plandaí umbrella on a day-to-day basis, including overseeing production and sales while coordinating the various research projects and ensuring that the Company's financial reporting and compliance obligations are met.

Callum Cottrell-Duffield, Chief Operating Officer of Plandaí, commented, "It is a tremendous honor to take the reins of the day-to-day operations of Plandaí from a man I deeply respect as a visionary and love as a father. With Plandaí now shifting from a pure research company to operations and sales, it makes sense for Roger to concentrate his efforts in those areas where he is most passionate. As a scientist, he feels he can best serve the company in spearheading our clinical trials and new product development."

Roger Baylis-Duffield added, "Callum has been with the company since its inception. He was the first to set foot on Senteeko, and he spent months clearing brush and living under fairly stringent conditions to make our vision a reality. As we moved into production last year, Callum has led our sales and marketing team with great success. I am confident he will lead the Plandaí group with similar result. I will be turning 74 in a few months, and there is a tremendous amount of research to complete before they will let me retire, so this change at the top is both timely and needed."

Mr. Baylis-Duffield, as Chief Executive Officer, will continue to guide the overall company objectives while also managing the research projects and clinical trials involving the flagship Phytofare® Catechin Complex. These studies include a health and wellness trial for commercial poultry production, and a human study in Mauritius to validate the improvement of hemoglobin and glucose levels in type II diabetics. In addition to these studies, Mr. Baylis-Duffield will be completing the production specifications for a bioavailable complex of citrus bioflavonoids and limonoids, and an additional carotenoid complex recovered from live tomato. Finally, Mr. Baylis-Duffield wants to establish the platform for producing a non-psychoactive cannabinoid complex from live cannabis plants over the coming year.

About Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop highly phyto-available™ extracts. Plandaí Biotechnology controls every aspect of the process, from growing the green tea on its farms in South Africa, to producing its proprietary Phytofare® catechin extract in-house, allowing the Company to guarantee the continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted industries for the Company's products include beverage, cosmeceutical, wellness, nutriceutical, anti-aging, and pharmaceutical. For more information, please visit http://www.plandaibiotech.com.

