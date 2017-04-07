HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PRRY) is pleased to issue an update on the use of AquaLuxus™ WC as a preventative maintenance measure to promote the production and longevity of groundwater wells. After four years of preventative maintenance the original groundwater well used in the study continues to produce exceptional results.

In February 2013, NWP Drilling and Consulting conducted an AquaLuxus WC treatment on a water well in Southern Colorado. This water well was originally drilled in the 1970s. As is typical with both water wells and oil wells, after drilling initial production rates decline. This water well production had declined after completion from initial production of 1,200 gallons per minute (GPM) down to 275 GPM.

After the AquaLuxus WC treatment and rehabilitation the water well's production significantly increased to 725 GPM. The excess water production allowed the grower to install a bigger pump in the well and was not forced to install smaller nozzles on the center pivot irrigation system. The grower reported that the AquaLuxus WC treated well was the ONLY well on their farm that maintained water production throughout the complete growing season of 2013.

At the end of the 2013 growing season, NWP Drilling and Consulting put the well on a Preventative Maintenance program. The Preventative Maintenance treatment consisted of introducing 15 gallons of AquaLuxus WC into the well prior to the customary shutting in the well for the winter. In the Spring of 2014 the well was opened up and pumped. The well maintained its production of 725 GPM, which is unheard of in the water rehabilitation industry.

The well has undergone an AquaLuxus WC Preventative Maintenance treatment every year since the initial treatment. And every year in the Spring the well has maintained the 725 GPM.

The AquaLuxus WC Preventative Maintenance Program is gaining traction in the San Luis Valley. At the end of 2016, the water well contractor reported they put over 100 water wells in the area on the AquaLuxus WC Preventative Maintenance Program.

About Planet Resource Recovery, Inc.

Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. is the developer, manufacturer and marketer of the earth friendly products of the PetroLuxus™ Technology Platform which currently include the PetroLuxus™ family of products for the Oil & Gas industry and nontoxic AquaLuxus™ WC treatment for the water industry. For more information visit: Prry.net

Safe Harbor Statement

Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this presentation that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2014, the Company's Quarterly Report for the Third quarter ended September 30, 2015. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the Company's plans or expectations.