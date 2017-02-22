Planet Resource Recovery's AquaLuxus WC Continues Expansion Across the U.S.

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PRRY) is pleased to announce that the Company has seen significant increase in the delivery and use of AquaLuxus WC in all types of water wells including Irrigation, Municipal, Industrial and Domestic wells across the country. AquaLuxus WC has now been deployed in numerous States including: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Based upon feedback and reports from the numerous well treatments, Municipalities, Growers and Water Well Contractors are beginning to see objective evidence of the multiple benefits of AquaLuxus WC such of increased water production, water clarity, mitigation of biofouling and pathogens and most importantly the efficacy and longevity of their wells using AquaLuxus WC in place of traditional water well treatment methods that are a short term solutions.

Enrique M. Salinas, President and CEO of Planet Resource Recovery, Inc., commented, "The feedback has been phenomenal of the results being realized in the field. The interest from potential dealers for AquaLuxus WC is growing significantly with numerous parties wanting to become dealers in their area. We anticipate announcing these new dealers in the near future."

Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. is the developer, manufacturer and marketer of the earth friendly products of the PetroLuxus™ Technology Platform which currently include the PetroLuxus™ family of products for the Oil & Gas industry and nontoxic AquaLuxus WC treatment for the water industry. For more information visit: Prry.net

