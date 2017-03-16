Plans Before Pints -- Arrange A Sober Ride Home This St. Patrick's Day

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - As Canadians look forward to St. Patrick's Day celebrations, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are reminding everyone to rely on good planning, not good luck, to get home safely.

"Figure out your sober ride home before raising that first St. Patrick's Day pint," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "It takes just a few moments of your time and it can prevent a lifetime of grief and heartache."

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in impaired crashes which are entirely preventable.

MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to celebrate responsibly and leave the car at home if they're going to be drinking. Call an Uber or a taxi, take public transit, or arrange for a designated driver.

"In our business, we see the impact and consequences of impaired driving all too often," said Allstate Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Michel. "Together with MADD Canada, we encourage Canadians to make the ride home a sober one. There are plenty of options available. Driving impaired is never worth the risk."

St. Patrick's Day revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is one of the country's leading producers and distributors of home and auto insurance products, serving Canadians since 1953. The company strives to keep its customers in "Good Hands®" as well as its employees, and has been listed five years in a row on the Best Employers in Canada list. Allstate Canada is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more about Allstate Canada, visit www.allstate.ca.