Plasma Air Appoints Gary T. King as Director of Business Development, Gaming and Hospitality

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Plasma Air International, the leading innovator in indoor air quality solutions, today announces the appointment of Gary T. King as Director of Business Development, Gaming and Hospitality. In this role, Mr. King will be responsible for expanding Plasma Air's presence throughout North American gaming and hospitality markets by developing effective sales and marketing strategies. In addition, he will ensure customer satisfaction for both new and existing accounts.

Mr. King brings two decades of sales and marketing experience throughout the gaming industry, and will utilize his sales expertise in this sector to develop new market opportunities. He has a proven record of success in generating sales revenue, reducing costs and streamlining operations through both direct and channel sales, consistently exceeding company objectives. Previously, Mr. King was the Vice President of Sales at Everi Holdings Inc., and a Senior Account Executive at Konami Gaming. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and served in the U.S. Navy for nine years.

"Plasma Air is known throughout the industry for utilizing safe and effective technology to improve the indoor air quality of casinos across North America," says Mr. King. "I am excited to join the Plasma Air team to help the company achieve continued growth and success, as we set our sights on new and exciting sales opportunities."

Plasma Air's air purification products use breakthrough bipolar ionization technology to help casinos eliminate airborne pollutants, including smoke particles and odorous Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). The technology improves overall Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) throughout facilities to create a healthier and more enjoyable environment for both customers and personnel.

"On behalf of Plasma Air, I'm delighted to welcome Gary King to our management team as the Director of Business Development, Gaming and Hospitality," shares Larry Sunshine, President, Plasma Air. "It's my belief that Gary's extensive experience in sales and business development in the gaming sector will be an immediate asset to the continuing growth of Plasma Air."

About Plasma Air International

Plasma Air International is the leading innovator in indoor air quality solutions. Plasma Air manufactures air purification products that result in healthier, more productive indoor environments in institutional, commercial and industrial applications. The company uses highly efficient bipolar ionization technology that supports the engineering community in utilizing ASHRAE's Standard 62.1 IAQ Procedure to reduce outside air intake. Plasma Air products have been proven in thousands of installations to provide the highest level of air quality improvement for schools, churches, casinos, arenas, airports, offices, and waste water treatment plants. Additional information can be found at http://www.plasma-air.com/ or by following Plasma Air International on Twitter and LinkedIn.