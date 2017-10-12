Plastic Surgeon in Fort Worth Highlights What to Expect During Rhinoplasty Recovery

Dr. Jon Kurkjian discusses the typical recovery and healing period most patients experience after rhinoplasty

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Often referred to as a "nose job," rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure performed to improve the shape of the nose and/or correct nasal breathing issues. According to Fort Worth plastic surgeon Jon Kurkjian, MD, treatment can be custom-tailored to address the nasal tip, bridge, nostrils, and/or issues involving internal structure, such as a deviated septum. When performed safely and skillfully, the final result can be a nose that functions properly and blends harmoniously with the rest of one's facial features.

As with most plastic surgery procedures, the rhinoplasty recovery and healing process is a popular topic of interest for many individuals considering nasal enhancement. Although the exact experience following a nose job will differ from patient to patient, Dr. Kurkjian explains that a general understanding of what may possibly occur can help to significantly ease the postoperative period and often lead to higher patient satisfaction.

Immediately after surgery, Dr. Kurkjian says he carefully places a nasal splint designed to help support and protect the new shape of the nose during the critical initial days of recovery. Unlike some other practitioners, he notes that he does not "pack" the nose following the procedure, as he has found this to significantly increase discomfort for many individuals. Once the splint is secured and clearance to leave the operating facility is granted, he says patients are able to return home under the care and supervision of a friend or family member.

During the first few days of healing, Dr. Kurkjian notes that some degree of bruising, swelling, and/or soreness is normal. These symptoms are temporary, however, and they should gradually diminish over time until fully resolved. Dr. Kurkjian also mentions that although intense pain is rare, some level of discomfort is possible initially. To provide relief, he says prescription -- or even over-the-counter -- medication is typically an effective option.

After about one week, the Fort Worth plastic surgeon explains that patients are instructed to return to his office to have their nasal splint removed, along with any sutures that may have been used. At this time, he says the majority of individuals look and feel well enough to return to normal daily routines -- including office jobs, school, or running errands -- though vigorous exercise and other strenuous activities will need to be avoided for several more weeks.

Ultimately, Dr. Kurkjian again stresses the fact that rhinoplasty recovery will be different for every person. As a result, he recommends scheduling a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon who is extensively trained and experienced in this procedure. "Based on your specific needs and the proposed treatment plan, a board-certified plastic surgeon can provide a personalized outline of what you can expect in regard to recovery and healing after rhinoplasty."

