Plastic Surgeon in New York City Answers Pregnancy and Breast Augmentation FAQs

MANHATTAN, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2016) - Among the many women who undergo breast augmentation at his practice, New York City plastic surgeon Daniel Y. Maman, MD states that a large percentage includes patients who have not yet started having children, as well as those who are in the midst of growing their families. Due to the popularity of the procedure with females in these stages of life, he says he and his colleague -- Dr. Stafford R. Broumand -- often hear a number of similar questions regarding pregnancy and breast implants. Two of the most common inquiries include: "What effect will pregnancy have on my breast implants?" and "Can I still breastfeed after breast augmentation?"

In regard to how pregnancy impacts breast implants, Dr. Maman explains that the feel, shape, and overall integrity of implants generally remain unaffected by the physical changes that often accompany pregnancy and any subsequent breastfeeding. In fact, due to this resistance to change, he says a possible benefit for women who have undergone breast augmentation prior to becoming pregnant is that implants can often help limit the amount of breast volume reduction many new mothers experience once they stop producing breast milk. Despite all this, Dr. Maman notes that patients need to understand pregnancy will have a unique effect on each woman's body, so it should never be assumed that having implants will ensure the breasts return exactly to their pre-pregnancy appearance. In many cases, a procedure such as breast lift surgery might be needed and/or desired to restore a more youthful aesthetic.

As far as breastfeeding after breast augmentation is concerned, the NYC plastic surgeon states that women who are capable of breastfeeding prior to receiving implants should typically be able to do so afterwards -- assuming the procedure was performed correctly and safely by a board-certified plastic surgeon. He goes on to note that the common misconception linking implants to an inability to breastfeed stems from the fact that a small percentage of women are unable to produce enough milk for breastfeeding in the first place. "This lesser-known fact plays a large role in the misbelief that implants affect one's ability to breastfeed, as some individuals who haven't attempted breastfeeding prior to augmentation may wrongly attribute their inability to do so after surgery to the presence of implants."

Ultimately, every breast augmentation case is unique. While Dr. Maman says the information provided above applies to most women, he stresses the importance of seeking personalized answers from a board-certified plastic surgeon for any questions regarding pregnancy and breast implants. By doing so, he notes that prospective patients can help ensure they are receiving the most accurate advice for their specific situation.

