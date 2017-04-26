Plateau Uranium Announces Appointment of New Director and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Plateau Uranium Inc. ("Plateau Uranium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PLU)(FRANKFURT:QG1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Drier to the Company's Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Drier has over 20 years of experience within the global mining sector spanning a wide range of commodities and jurisdictions. He brings to the Board significant uranium experience through his previous role as the Commercial Executive at Mantra Resources Limited, a TSX and ASX listed uranium development company. While at Mantra, Mr. Drier was responsible for marketing and strategy. He initiated and developed relationships with strategic partners and offtake parties, and was also instrumental in the sale of Mantra's Mkuju River Project to ARMZ (the wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian State Corporation for Nuclear Energy) for an all-cash consideration of A$1.02 billion in 2011.

Mr. Drier is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Ero Copper Corp. Prior roles have included senior business development and corporate finance positions at Asanko Gold Inc., BHP Billiton, Norilsk Nickel International as well as a number of years of investment banking experience. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Science degree from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

Ted O'Connor, CEO of Plateau Uranium, commented: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Wayne to the Board of Plateau. He brings extensive mining and uranium market expertise along with additional industry relationships to our already capable Board. As we move the Macusani Plateau uranium project forward, Wayne's strengths and skills will be a significant asset to the Company and its shareholders."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 1,380,000 common shares to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Plateau Uranium and its Peruvian subsidiary under the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a five year period to acquire one common share at a price of $0.72 per share. All options are subject to vesting restrictions, with one-third vesting immediately and a further one-third vesting on each of the six and twelve month anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Plateau Uranium

Plateau Uranium Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru and mineral concessions that cover over 100,000 hectares (1,000 km2) situated near significant infrastructure. Plateau Uranium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'PLU' and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 'QG1'. The Company has 58,043,354 shares outstanding following completion of the Financing. For more information please visit www.plateauuranium.com.

