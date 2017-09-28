Plateau Uranium Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Plateau Uranium Inc. ("Plateau Uranium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) (FRANKFURT:QG1), the uranium and lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has received notification that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States, with trading commencing at the opening on Friday, September 29, 2017 under the ticker symbol "PLUUF". The OTCQB Market is a venture marketplace for early stage and developing companies operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The listing facilitates trading in Plateau Uranium common shares for U.S. investors and in U.S. dollars and recognizes the importance of our U.S.-based stakeholders as we advance the Company's Peruvian uranium-lithium projects.

Ted O'Connor, CEO of Plateau Uranium stated: "This listing was undertaken to better serve the needs of our growing U.S. investor base, and is another step in the long-term development of the Company.

The U.S. currently has the world's largest existing nuclear fleet requiring 50 M lbs U 3 O 8 annually, yet imports over 90% of its required uranium. The current U.S. Energy administration has highlighted its focus on energy security, electrical grid stability, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution and has highlighted nuclear energy as an important part of the current and future energy mix for the country. This bodes well for companies like Plateau Uranium, that anticipates significant uranium production from a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction in the Americas. Our plans to have production on-line in the early 2020's time frame can feed a U.S. and Global nuclear energy market that is growing at a faster pace than at any time in the past 20 years.

Global battery production will see extensive growth in the coming years from both electrified vehicles and energy grid storage requirements. This is exactly why we are working towards unlocking value from lithium co-production from our uranium projects with lowest quartile uranium production cost potential. The OTCQB listing will allow increased U.S. investor participation in Plateau Uranium's future growth".

Ian Stalker, Chairman, commented: "Vehicle electrification plans and forecasts not only show substantial growth for battery metals like lithium, but also highlights the need for growth in low carbon electricity generation, which is an optimistic time for investors in these sectors. With Plateau Uranium, both exciting sectors converge and we are pleased to provide U.S. investors the ability to more easily participate in Plateau Uranium's bright future as a uranium and lithium producer."

About Plateau Uranium

Plateau Uranium Inc. is a Canadian uranium-lithium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru. The Company controls all reported uranium resources known in Peru, significant and growing lithium resources and mineral concessions covering over 91,000 hectares (910 km2) situated near significant infrastructure. Plateau Uranium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'PLU', quoted on OTCQB under the symbol "PLUUF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 'QG1'. The Company has 58,043,354 shares outstanding.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning possible future mining and production. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties relating to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that any future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; mining and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes (including work stoppages and strikes) or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to foreign operations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which we operate; risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the certainty of title to our properties; risks related to the uncertain global economic environment; and other risks and uncertainties related to our prospects, properties and business strategy, as described in more detail in Plateau Uranium's recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and Plateau Uranium cautions against placing undue reliance thereon. Neither Plateau Uranium nor its management assume any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit www.plateauuranium.com.

