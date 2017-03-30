Platinex Announces New Website is Live

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX)(CSE:PTX.CN) ("Platinex" or the "Company") has launched its new website. Additional content will be entered progressively.

The websites for the new online cannabis shopping mall venture are under construction. The URLs are CannabisMall.shop and CannabisMall.org.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex's goal is to create shareholder value through entrepreneurial endeavors and its existing mineral exploration activities. The mining focus is currently on the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, but its potential is accentuated by several major discoveries along strike in recent years. Its current entrepreneurial activities include the establishment of a cannabis mall. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PTX".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Platinex, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.