Platinex Engages Cannabis FN Media

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX)(CSE:PTX.CN)(OTC:PANXF) ("Platinex" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of CFN Media Group ("CFN Media") to assist with its investor relations activities. CFN Media will provide investor relations services to Platinex, including the development of investor information material through its premium publisher channels, network of investment professionals in the cannabis and industry, and assistance in maintaining awareness of Platinex in the investment community.

In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay to CFN Media a retainer of US$15,000, payable in three equal installments and within the 90-day term of the agreement. CFN Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Platinex or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Platinex does not expect that this new cannabis project will involve a change in business and the Company expects to maintain a primary focus on mineral exploration. The cannabis project is a new business line in addition to exploration which is Platinex's continuous focus.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex's goal is to create shareholder value through entrepreneurial endeavors and its existing mineral exploration activities. The mining focus is currently on the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, but its potential is accentuated by several major discoveries along strike in recent years. Its current entrepreneurial activities include the establishment of a cannabis mall. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PTX".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain of the information contained in this news release may contain "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Platinex, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company does not intend, nor does the Company undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.