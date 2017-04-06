Platinex Engages CFN Media to Cultivate Cannabis Investors

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that Platinex Inc. ( CSE : PTX) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 90-day investor and market visibility program beginning on April 10th, 2017.

"We are pleased to be working with Platinex; a recent entrant into the global cannabis industry with plans to build a premier cannabis e-commerce mobile platform and internet destination," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media.

The company plans to implement a national and international advertising campaign to drive potential customers and vendors to its platform, which will be launched as both a mobile application and interactive website. The company will appeal to both technology and cannabis investors.

"Cannabismall.shop aims to be a unique destination site in this new exciting industry. This is a special situation for Platinex. The Company believes that a sustainable revenue stream will emerge from developing Cannabismall.shop professionally. Platinex intends to market the brand aggressively throughout North America and looks forward to working with Cannabis Financial Network," said James R. Trusler, President & CEO of Platinex Inc.

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors across North America to elevate Platinex's financial brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex's goal is to create shareholder value through entrepreneurial endeavors and its existing mineral exploration activities. The mining focus is currently on the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, but its potential is accentuated by several major discoveries along strike in recent years. Its current entrepreneurial activities include the establishment of a cannabis mall. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PTX".

To receive Platinex press releases, please email trusler@platinex.com and mention "Platinex press release" on the subject line.