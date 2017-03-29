Platinex Enters the Cannabis Industry

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX)(CSE:PTX.CN) ("Platinex" or the "Company") has entered the cannabis industry. Currently, the Company is in the process of developing an online cannabis shopping mall. The mall will be available through an app and interactive website developed by IT professionals. All products offered by vendors in the mall will adhere to a framework of existing laws. The technology in this industry changes rapidly and the products available will reflect such changes. A national and international advertising campaign will help drive potential customers and vendors to the app and the website. Further information will be disclosed as Platinex achieves each milestone.

James R Trusler, President & CEO of Platinex, states: "The CSE is the market of choice to build this project, seek new opportunities and grow the Company's mining assets. Platinex's contacts in this new industry extend throughout North America. This is an unique, ambitious project. Its aim is to build an online powerhouse that generates growing revenue and becomes a preferred destination."

Platinex does not expect that this new project will involve a change in business and the Company expects to maintain a primary focus on mineral exploration. The cannabis project is a new business line in addition to exploration which is Platinex's continuous focus.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex's goal is to create shareholder value through entrepreneurial endeavors and its existing mineral exploration activities. The mining focus is currently on the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, but its potential is accentuated by several major discoveries along strike in recent years. Its current entrepreneurial activities include the establishment of a cannabis mall. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PTX".

