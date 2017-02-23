Platinex Files Application to List on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Platinex Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PTX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has applied for a listing as a resource issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE" ). Upon the granting of approval to list by the CSE, Platinex intends on de-listing from the TSX Venture Exchange.

CEO Jim Trusler comments: "We have made this decision in an effort to increase flexibility to pursue value creating initiatives, at lower regulatory cost. As the CSE has gained prominence and trading volumes, we decided that with the various opportunities in front of us to grow Platinex, now was an opportune time to take this step."

The CSE has not yet commented on Platinex's application nor has it reviewed this press release. There is no assurance that the CSE will approve Platinex's application for listing.

The CSE is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex's goal is to create shareholder value through opportunistic acquisitions. The focus is currently on the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

To receive Company press releases, please email jtrusler@platinex.com and mention "Platinex press release" on the subject line.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Except for statements of historical fact, all statements in this news release - including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.