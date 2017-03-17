Platinex to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Platinex Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PTX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "PTX" at the opening of the market on Monday, March 20, 2017.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex's goal is to create shareholder value through exploration, opportunistic acquisition and discovery of commercial mineral deposits. The focus is currently on the Shining Tree gold camp, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi greenstone Belt, but its potential is accentuated by several major discoveries along strike in recent years. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

