Platinum Group Metals Reports on Maseve Mine Operations

During March 2017 the Maseve Mine produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold ("4E") in concentrate. Production in March 2017 was the best level achieved since completion of commissioning in 2016 and shows a positive trend. Production ramp-up is following a positive trend but is behind schedule. Further improvement in the ramp-up rate is required. The results for March demonstrate improved stoping and tramming as well as the positive effects of Block 11 production coming online. Planned conveyor and silo completions are on track targeted to be completed at the end of April and are expected to facilitate and continue to improve performance.

Mining and Milling Overview

Improvements in stoping tonnes versus development during production ramp-up from Block 11 are in progress at the time of writing. Production levels in January and into February 2017 were hampered by the process of changing the primary underground mining contractor, senior management changes, equipment operator performance and slowly improving equipment availability. Production during February, 2017 was also hampered by an extraordinary rain event over a period of days around February 20, 2017, which caused regional surface flooding and some underground flooding at the Maseve Mine, resulting in several lost mining and milling days. Production in March was improved, but was below target and did not offset the lower January and February results.

A summary of monthly production for the second fiscal quarter plus the month of March, 2017 follows:

Month Dry Tonnes

Milled Average Grade

gms/tonne Recovery % 4E Ounces in

Concentrate December, 2016 39,297 1.51 79.2 1,509 January, 2017 34,661 1.53 79.2 1,351 February, 2017 29,146 1.59 80.3 1,193 March, 2017(1) 51,663 1.81 82.6 2,477

(1) Approximately 7,825 dry tonnes of ore mined in February, 2017 were milled in March, 2017.

Several important operational advancements were completed during the last few months:

Significant advancement into Block 11 in preparation for increased mining from this important mining block was achieved. Double decline roadway access to Block 11 was competed at the end of December 2016. Five development ends and 17 mining faces or "bords" are now active in Block 11, representing an increase of nine mining faces since December, 2016. The work focus in Block 11 has changed from predominantly development to mechanized bord and pillar mining.

Redpath Mining South Africa is currently continuing with the construction of a 1.0 km conveyor at their cost. During January, 2017 Redpath entered a letter of intent whereby they would install, operate and maintain a 1.0 km conveyor towards Block 11, linking into underground silos and the existing 1.4 km conveyor to surface and 1.7 km conveyor system into the mill. Approximately 30% of this conveyor steel work is installed and the construction is on track for completion at the end of April. Cost for the conveyor installation to be borne by Redpath was estimated at Rand 25.0 million (approximately US$1.8 million), which Redpath plans to recoup by way of a per tonne charge.

During the second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2017, approximately a 20% monthly cost reduction has been completed through a process of rationalizing and consolidating underperforming and redundant contractors. This process was undertaken cooperatively with the involvement of affected contractors, the National Union of Mineworkers, and on occasion, the Department of Minerals Resources. Many mining services previously provided by several contractors are now consolidated under the management of Redpath. As the changeover process is completed, the Company expects to achieve improved production and cost efficiencies because of these changes.

Block 11

The contribution of mined tonnage from Block 11 is a critical factor to achieving positive cash flow at the Maseve Mine. Block 11 is a large, well-drilled and stable mining block estimated to host 545,000 4E Merensky Reef ounces (3,066,512 tonnes at 5.53 gpt 4E Indicated). This block is modelled as flat dipping at an average of nine degrees, with an average seam thickness of 157 cm (as published in the technical report titled "An Independent Technical Report on the Maseve Project (WBJV Project areas 1 and 1A) located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa" dated August 28, 2015, with an effective date of July 15, 2015). The flat dip and good quality of Block 11 reef has been confirmed with over 100 meters of strike length exposed in underground development.

During 2017, Block 11 is scheduled to build up to 70-80% of mined ore flow. At full production Block 11 is planned to provide up to 76,000 tonnes a month of mined ore flow. Historical monthly mined tonnes for Block 11 are recorded in the table below:

Month Block 11 Mined

Tonnes Total Mined

Tonnes Percentage December, 2016 8,388 27,559 30.4% January, 2017 16,614 28,733 57.8% February, 2017 20,759 43,742 47.5% March, 2017 29,690 49,610 59.8%

The rate of underground development and the increase of stoped tonnes versus development at the Maseve Mine continues to be an important factor with respect to mine ramp-up and production rates.

Labour

Mill operating contractor, Tailing Technology ("TT"), has reported to the Company that the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union ("AMCU") was recently recognized by them with approximately a 58% membership (approximately 62 people). AMCU has provided a set of demands and TT is in negotiations with AMCU. TT and AMCU met with the South African Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on March 31, 2017 for mediation, unfortunately no agreement was reached, and as a result the commission is reported to have issued a strike certificate on April 3, 2017. If AMCU wishes to take strike action, they must provide 48 hours written notice. TT advises the Company that they are striving to find a solution and that they remain confident they will be able to run the Maseve mill and limit any potential disruptions if AMCU chooses to go on strike.

Outlook

Delays in underground development, stoping rates and planned tonnages have resulted in ounce production delays. Such delays have had, and will continue to have, a negative impact on working capital requirements until sufficient mined stoped material is produced to allow mine operations to generate positive cash flow.

As a result of the production performance for the first calendar quarter, estimated calendar 2017 annual production guidance, based on the current mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4E to 85,000 ounces 4E.

The Company plans to report on the operational and financial details of its second fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2017 on or before April 14, 2017.

The Company is currently working with BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives.

Qualified Person

R. Michael Jones, P.Eng., the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and a significant shareholder of the Company, is a non-independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is responsible for preparing the technical information contained in this news release. He has verified the data by reviewing the detailed information of the geological and engineering staff and the Independent Qualified Person reports as well as visiting the site regularly.

