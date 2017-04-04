Platterz Raises $6.7M Seed Round to Reinvent Corporate Catering

Toronto startup using machine learning technology to change how food is ordered to the office

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Platterz, a corporate catering platform that uses machine learning technology to automate ordering food for the office, today announced it has closed a $6.7 million seed funding round. The round features prominent investors including AltaIR Capital, Globalive Capital, Kevin Kimsa, Dennis Bennie, Ran Makavy and Oren Zeev.

Since launching in January 2016, Platterz has experienced rapid growth and is now being routinely used by over 1000 Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo businesses, including Apple, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Deloitte, TD and Shopify.

"We're thrilled with the incredible traction we've seen so far in the market, and most importantly with the overwhelming positive feedback we've received from customers over the last year," said Eran Henig, Co-founder & CEO of Platterz. "Our customers appreciate that we've taken the time to truly understand their needs and develop the one-stop catering shop they've been waiting for all these years. We're empowering them in ways that were simply not possible without technology."

Platterz drastically simplifies the food ordering process with proprietary machine learning technology that recommends custom menus for any event or meeting. This unique approach helps office admins and other office heroes save money, reduce time spent ordering by 90%, and discover exciting new meal options from hundreds of top local eateries.

Building on recent momentum, Platterz will use the new funds to deepen its market presence through global expansion, accelerate product and machine learning development, and amplify sales and marketing.

"We're excited to invest in a company with strong, proven leadership that's powering the disruption of a $21bn corporate catering industry. Platterz quickly found product/market fit and the tech path to scale - the perfect formula for any investor," said Igor Ryabenkiy, Managing Partner of AltaIR Capital.

Over the last year, Platterz has grown its team from 5 to 25 and expects to double that number over the next year. "Our team is driven and laser-focused on developing new features to make the lives of those ordering food for an office substantially easier; we have several exciting new features coming soon," said Yishay Waxman, Co-founder and President.

Platterz was founded by Eran Henig and Yishay Waxman, both serial entrepreneurs that have built and sold multiple companies. Waxman was part of the founding team at Jumptap, acquired by Millennial Media for $225 million in 2013. Henig most recently built and sold Tradyo to Torstar's Metroland Media Group in 2014.

ABOUT PLATTERZ

Platterz is on a mission to reinvent corporate catering. The company uses machine learning technology to help office admins and other office heroes save time and money. Launched in 2016, Platterz is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit www.platterz.ca.

ABOUT ALTAIR CAPITAL

AltaIR Capital is a venture capital firm investing in seed and Series A stage internet and technology companies. AltaIR has extensive operational and investment experience in the United States, Israel, Europe and Russia. AltaIR's portfolio contains many fast-growing U.S. companies, including ToutApp, PandaDoc, SimplyInsured, Spot.im and Driveway. Please visit www.altair.vc.