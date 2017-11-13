Play 'Game of Stones' with Avere Systems at AWS re:Invent 2017

PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Avere Systems, a leading provider of hybrid cloud enablement solutions, is exhibiting at AWS re:Invent 2017 and will be a featured presenter in the Partner Theater Sessions.

In Avere's session, "Bursting File-based Workloads to AWS," attendees will learn how to tailor a cloud bursting strategy that best matches their compute resources and unique business demands. In addition to this presentation, attendees can stop by the Avere booth to play "Game of Stones." This virtual reality experience guides players through a castle on a path of IT modernization, hybrid cloud and dragons.

AWS re:Invent Exhibit Hall - November 28 - November 30, 2017

What: Avere booth: The Avere team, including President & CEO, Ron Bianchini, and VP of Marketing, Rebecca Thompson, will be exhibiting at booth #813

When: Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30

Where: The Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada

Avere to Present at Partner Theater Sessions

What: Avere's Director of Cloud Solutions, Scott Jeschonek, will present "Bursting File-based Workloads to AWS"

When: Tuesday, November 28 at 1:40 PM PT

Where: The Venetian, Level 1, Expo Hall Day 1 Theater

About Avere Systems

Avere helps enterprise IT organizations enable innovation with high-performance data storage access, and the flexibility to compute and store data where necessary to match business demands. Customers enjoy easy reach to cloud-based resources, without sacrificing the consistency, availability or security of enterprise data. A private company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Avere is led by industry experts to support the demanding, mission-critical hybrid cloud systems of many of the world's most recognized companies and organizations. Learn more at www.averesystems.com.