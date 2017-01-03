Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Promotion of Ryan Hymel to Senior Vice President & Treasurer

FAIRFAX, VA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. (Playa) announced today the promotion of Ryan Hymel to the position of Senior Vice President & Treasurer.

With over ten years of experience working within the hospitality sector, Ryan began his career with the hotel management company, Barcelo Crestline Corporation. As one of the founding members of Playa Hotels & Resorts in 2006, Ryan previously held the position of Vice President of Treasury & Planning. Ryan will continue to report to Larry Harvey, CFO of Playa.

In his new role as Senior Vice President & Treasurer, Ryan will be responsible for managing all aspects of investor relations, financial planning & analysis, capital market & debt activities, along with treasury and cash management of the multi award winning Playa.

Playa was most recently voted "The Best Hotel Chain" in Mexico, by Travel Weekly's Readers' Choice Awards.

"We are very pleased to recognize Ryan's contribution and expanding role as we execute our strategic plan to capitalize on market opportunities and plan for the international growth of our portfolio of all-inclusive resorts," said Bruce Wardinski. "His role will be key in furthering Playas' leadership position in this hospitality sector."

Ryan received his BA in economics from the University of Virginia and his MBA from Georgetown University - The McDonough School of Business.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. (Playa) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts (6,142-rooms) located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. The company also owns and operates three resorts under Playa's brands, THE Royal and Gran, as well as five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party.

