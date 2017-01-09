Playa Hotels & Resorts Rings in New Year With Launch of New Resort Brand

Panama Jack Joins the Playa Family

FAIRFAX, VA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Industry-leading and award-winning, Playa Hotels & Resorts is in the news once again, officially publicizing its partnership with leading consumer brand, Panama Jack. Playa, known for its collection of luxury all-inclusive resorts, formally announced its next big move during the company's first annual Spotlight Awards on January 7, 2017. The invitation-only event was held for the industry's top-performers at Playa's popular Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall property in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Acclaimed for evolving the all-inclusive landscape with a separate partnership in 2013, Playa will now-under the Panama Jack brand-pursue the redevelopment of two existing all-inclusive hotels in Mexico: Gran Caribe Resort in Cancun and Gran Porto Resort in Playa del Carmen. The soon-to-be Panama Jack-branded all-inclusive properties will serve as a starting point for a much larger venture between the two growing companies, with additional resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean to follow.

"Playa Hotels & Resorts has a proven track record for bringing brands into new sectors and we are delighted to welcome Panama Jack into the hotel and resort sector," said Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. "And with its strong lifestyle identity and cultural connection with our core audience, Panama Jack is the ideal partner for us. We couldn't be more pleased about this partnership."

The multimillion dollar investment to rebrand the two all-inclusive resorts-with a total of 757 guest rooms between them-will materialize early this year. Upon completion, the innovative properties will be reimagined resulting in a casual and friendly vacation experience influenced by Panama Jack's relaxed and fun persona, encompassing all things sun and surf.

With a nod to vintage travel and a retro tropical aesthetic, the substantial upgrades will include Panama Jack-influenced experiential dining, entertainment and in-suite concepts. The brand will be further integrated by way of furnishings, in-room products, signage and uniforms, introducing guests to the worldly and relaxed essence for which Panama Jack is celebrated. Additionally, both resorts will incorporate the core of the Panama Jack business by housing retail stores complete with the brand's best-selling clothing, home furnishings and beach products.

"We're excited to partner with Playa Hotels to launch Panama Jack Resorts," said Kim Manna, Chief Executive Officer of Panama Jack. "We found the perfect partner in the hospitality industry with proven performance, tremendous growth and the expertise we've been looking for. This is the natural evolution of our brand, confirming its preeminence in the casual lifestyle market. Consumers who enjoy our products at home and on the beach will now, as vacationing guests, have the opportunity to experience the brand as a destination where they can create their own adventures and memories with family and friends."

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. (Playa) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts (6,142-rooms) located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. The company also owns and operates three resorts under Playa's brands, THE Royal and Gran Resorts, as well as five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party.

About Panama Jack

Panama Jack is a global consumer brand that has built a loyal following synonymous with a fun, casual and friendly lifestyle. From its signature suncare products, eyewear, apparel, headwear, footwear and beach accessories to its beach cruiser bicycles and complete home furnishings, Panama Jack gives consumers the freedom to enjoy what is most meaningful to them and to their families. The company now has five retail stores at top travel destinations, with additional store openings scheduled for 2017. Founded in 1974, Panama Jack celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2014. To learn more about the company, please visit www.panamajack.com and www.Facebook.com/TheOriginalPanamaJack, or follow us on Instagram @originalpanamajack.

