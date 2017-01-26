Playa Hotels & Resorts Takes Gold at the 2017 Travvy Awards

Playa Recognized as the World's Best in Travel

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Travel agents have spoken and Playa Hotels & Resorts has been recognized with new prestigious awards to add to their growing showcase. Last night, four resorts within Playa's all-inclusive collection -- Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Cancun and The Royal Playa del Carmen -- were honored with Travvy Awards during the 2017 gala held at New York City's Gotham Hall.

Considered the Academy Awards of the travel industry, the annual Travvy Awards Gala recognizes the highest standards of excellence in hospitality. With over a hundred thousand votes, experienced travel professionals voted on their favorite travel suppliers and destinations, ultimately determining the 2017 winners.

Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts accepted the awards on the company's behalf. "Being recognized with these awards is the result of the hard work and dedication of our employees who consistently deliver an elevated guest experience that's not only memorable but authentic. Without our staff, these awards would not be possible. Being recognized with these awards is a testament that our approach is resonating not only with our guests but also within the travel agent community. It's truly an honor." said Froemming.

Playa Hotels & Resorts 2017 Travvy Awards include:

Gold -- Best Family Hotel / Resort -- Mexico for Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, an all-inclusive, all-ages resort ideally situated on the tip of the Baja Peninsula

Gold -- Best Individual Resort -- Overall for Hyatt Ziva Cancun, the only all-inclusive, all-ages resort surrounded on three sides by the sparkling Caribbean Sea

Silver -- Best Luxury Hotel / Resort -- Mexico for Hyatt Zilara Cancun, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort situated in the widest stretch of beach in Cancun's Hotel Zone

Silver -- Best All-Inclusive Resort, Honeymoons -- The Royal Playa del Carmen, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort on the dazzling shores of Playa del Carmen, just steps from the renowned Fifth Avenue

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts B.V. (Playa) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts (6,142-rooms) located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. The company also owns and operates three resorts under Playa's brands, THE Royal and Gran Resorts, as well as five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party.

About The Travvy Awards

The annual Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievement -- consider it the Academy Awards of the travel industry. Over 39,000 agents -- who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly -- vote and award the very best in the travel industry. This represents the largest database of the nation's foremost leisure-selling, independent travel agents in the country. The selections by agents reflect suppliers and destinations they believe provide the best overall service to their clients. For more information, please visit www.TravvyAwards.com.

